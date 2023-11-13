Enthusiast Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”).



Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $45.6 million, a decrease of 10% compared to Q3 2022

Gross profit of $16.7 million, an increase of 1% compared to Q3 2022, with gross profit margins expanding 400 basis points year-over-year to 36.7%

Operating expenses of $25.0 million, a decrease of 6% compared to Q3 2022

Ended the quarter with $2.8 million of cash, along with $4.5 million availability on the operating facility, for total available cash of $7.3 million

“We are making solid progress against our strategy to build the most scaled gaming communities in North America -- and a platform for significant growth,” commented Nick Brien, Chief Executive Officer. “Our efforts include sweeping changes across nearly every facet of the organization that are positioning the company for growth, profitability and value creation. As a measure of our progress, in the quarter we booked our largest branded solutions sale to date. We continue to expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter, entering next year as a self-sustaining business as we shift from a year of transformation velocity in 2023 to a year of growth velocity in 2024.”

“The core elements for long-term success are in place,” continued Mr. Brien. “We have a revamped management team, engaged communities, clear monetization strategies and technology enablement to significantly fuel profitable growth. Our operational focus demands that these components are efficiently and effectively integrated to create a culture of accountability and agility. We are increasingly excited about the growth opportunities ahead of us and believe 2024 will be the year where the efforts of the last six months translate into value creation for shareholders."

Q3 2023 Operational Highlights

Season 2 of the popular video gaming series, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (NFL TNG) premiered on September 12 on NFL TNG’s Twitch, YouTube and X channels, with behind-the-scenes footage published on TikTok and Instagram. Audiences and engagement continues to build week-in and week-out compared to Season 1, including a 72% increase in impressions through Week 7 ending November 7. To date, NFL TNG has increased the number of advertisers from 11 in Season 1 to 14 in Season 2, including new sponsors such as State Farm.

premiered on September 12 on NFL TNG’s Twitch, YouTube and X channels, with behind-the-scenes footage published on TikTok and Instagram. Audiences and engagement continues to build week-in and week-out compared to Season 1, including a 72% increase in impressions through Week 7 ending November 7. To date, NFL TNG has increased the number of advertisers from 11 in Season 1 to 14 in Season 2, including new sponsors such as State Farm. As an example of creating unique and immersive experiences for brands that are scalable across digital entertainment and gaming platforms, Enthusiast Gaming collaborated with Netflix and Metavision to launch its first-ever Fortnite Creative in-game experience for One Piece.

Secured renewals and new additional business with key notable advertisers including Coca-Cola, UPS, Toyota, Shell, The Truth Initiative, FX Networks, AT&T, OLG, Paramount Pictures and ESPN. Renewals and additional business with existing customers accounted for 69% of Brand Solutions revenue in Q3 2023.

Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) , the Company’s B2B gaming events platform, ran two profitable conferences during the quarter (PGC Toronto and PGC Helsinki) and two other tentpole events (Metverse Mixer and Top 50 Game Makers Dinner at Gamescom). PGC Toronto increased the number of live delegates by 28% year-on-year, and PGC Helsinki drew a strong attendance of around 1,200 participants representing 510 companies and 41 countries.

, the Company’s B2B gaming events platform, ran two profitable conferences during the quarter (PGC Toronto and PGC Helsinki) and two other tentpole events (Metverse Mixer and Top 50 Game Makers Dinner at Gamescom). PGC Toronto increased the number of live delegates by 28% year-on-year, and PGC Helsinki drew a strong attendance of around 1,200 participants representing 510 companies and 41 countries. Luminosity Gaming , the Company’s esports division, launched a new Super Smash channel in August, and reached over 2 million views and 10,000 subscribers in its first 60 days.

, the Company’s esports division, launched a new Super Smash channel in August, and reached over 2 million views and 10,000 subscribers in its first 60 days. Luminosity Gaming announced its return to Rocket League in November after a one-year hiatus, and secured two top North American team members, Retals and MaJicBear, positioning Luminosity to be immediately competitive in the North American scene.

announced its return to Rocket League in November after a one-year hiatus, and secured two top North American team members, Retals and MaJicBear, positioning Luminosity to be immediately competitive in the North American scene. Luminosity Gaming ’s Call of Duty Mobile team was crowned North American champions at the Stage 4 competition and now advances to compete for the world title in December.

’s Call of Duty Mobile team was crowned North American champions at the Stage 4 competition and now advances to compete for the world title in December. Icy Veins , the Company’s strategy and guide platform for popular Activision-Blizzard game titles, is generating strong momentum and audience attention, including a record 5.9 million unique visitors in July, as well as 26 million sessions and 1.7 million hours spent on-site from users.

, the Company’s strategy and guide platform for popular Activision-Blizzard game titles, is generating strong momentum and audience attention, including a record 5.9 million unique visitors in July, as well as 26 million sessions and 1.7 million hours spent on-site from users. Addicting Games ’ refresh of the content strategy for its web properties is resulting in increased user engagement and user retention, as evidenced by the 57% increase in pageviews in Q3 2023 (vs. Q2 2023) at Shockwave upon adding a new collection of daily games and challenges.

’ refresh of the content strategy for its web properties is resulting in increased user engagement and user retention, as evidenced by the 57% increase in pageviews in Q3 2023 (vs. Q2 2023) at Shockwave upon adding a new collection of daily games and challenges. Paid subscribers were 265,000 at September 30, 2023, a 3% decrease from 272,000 at June 30, 2023 and 2% increase from 260,000 at September 30, 2022, as the Company is implementing initiatives to drive enhanced subscriber KPIs which is having a short term impact on subscriber trends on both a quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year basis.

were 265,000 at September 30, 2023, a 3% decrease from 272,000 at June 30, 2023 and 2% increase from 260,000 at September 30, 2022, as the Company is implementing initiatives to drive enhanced subscriber KPIs which is having a short term impact on subscriber trends on both a quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year basis. The Company extended its position as the #1 Gaming Property for unique visitor traffic in the United States, reaching a new record of 56 million Unique Visitors, based on the latest digital media ratings from Comscore. The results represent 28% year-over-year growth in Unique Visitor traffic to Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media Property of gaming communities, content, and creators (Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Audience, September 2023, U.S.).

for unique visitor traffic in the United States, reaching a new record of 56 million Unique Visitors, based on the latest digital media ratings from Comscore. The results represent 28% year-over-year growth in Unique Visitor traffic to Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media Property of gaming communities, content, and creators (Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Audience, September 2023, U.S.). As previously announced, on November 9, the Company’s shares were voluntarily delisted from Nasdaq after its Board of Directors evaluated the benefits and costs of continuing its listing on Nasdaq. The Company’s common shares continue to be listed and traded on TSX.

Third Quarter 2023 Results Comparison

Revenue was $45.6 million in Q3 2023, a 10% decrease compared to $50.6 million in Q3 2022. Media and Content revenue decreased 10% to $39.8 million, Esports and Entertainment revenue decreased 12% to $2.0 million, and Subscription revenue decreased 2% to $3.7 million. During the quarter, the Company experienced lower programmatic CPMs on its web and video platforms, similar to the trend of the broader programmatic market. The decreased CPMs were offset by an increase in total views (web and video) of 4% in Q3 2023 compared to the same period last year. Brand Solutions (included in revenue) decreased by 3% to $9.8 million in Q3 2023 compared to $10.1 million in Q3 2022.

Gross profit increased 1% to $16.7 million in Q3 2023 compared to $16.6 million in Q3 2022, with gross margin expanding 400 bps year-over-year to 36.7% from 32.7% in Q3 2022.

Net loss was $59.1 million in Q3 2023, compared to $37.1 million in Q3 2022. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.38 in Q3 2023 compared to $0.25 in Q3 2022. Results in Q3 2023 and Q3 2022 included a non-cash impairment expense of $51.7 million and $31.3 million respectively.

The Company’s cash balance was $2.8 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $7.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and $2.7 million as of June 30, 2023. The $4.6 million decrease is primarily the result of a $0.3 million outflow in cash from operations and $3.3 million of repayments on the Company’s Term Credit. The Company had $4.5 million available on its operating credit facility as of September 30, 2023, for total available cash of $7.3 million. On October 12, 2023, the Company extended and expanded its term and operating credit facilities to provide up to approximately $7 million of additional liquidity.

Supplemental Information

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Cash $ 2,807,513 $ 7,415,516 Trade and other receivables 30,730,691 37,868,107 Investments 50,000 125,000 Loans receivable - 50,935 Income tax receivable - 367,092 Prepaid expenses 2,086,346 2,017,004 Total current assets 35,674,550 47,843,654 Non-current Property and equipment 142,511 180,621 Right-of-use assets 1,405,967 2,099,996 Investment in associates and joint ventures 2,522,200 2,450,031 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 186,156 279,814 Intangible assets 102,041,486 116,967,438 Goodwill 126,709,548 171,615,991 Total assets $ 268,682,418 $ 341,437,545 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 40,566,839 $ 32,823,320 Contract liabilities 4,819,056 5,380,378 Income tax payable 405,465 129,485 Current portion of long-term debt 4,352,940 17,431,625 Current portion of deferred payment liability 79,183 2,391,863 Current portion of lease liabilities 756,450 872,429 Current portion of other long-term debt 9,883 10,891 Total current liabilities 50,989,816 59,039,991 Non-current Long-term debt 10,337,962 - Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 2,035,033 1,451,939 Long-term lease liabilities 933,678 1,478,438 Other long-term debt 143,934 144,844 Deferred tax liability 21,952,993 24,671,326 Total liabilities $ 86,393,416 $ 86,786,538 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 444,474,076 442,781,376 Contributed surplus 34,685,622 30,402,742 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,309,911 8,629,848 Deficit (305,180,607 ) (227,162,959 ) Total shareholders' equity 182,289,002 254,651,007 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 268,682,418 $ 341,437,545





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 45,558,271 $ 50,578,758 $ 131,037,006 $ 148,865,324 Cost of sales 28,821,750 34,018,169 82,552,235 103,470,191 Gross margin 16,736,521 16,560,589 48,484,771 45,395,133 Operating expenses Professional fees 674,299 766,057 1,817,698 2,358,559 Consulting fees 1,679,734 1,338,329 4,583,686 4,593,506 Advertising and promotion 554,247 662,279 2,948,971 1,417,344 Office and general 2,068,666 2,288,057 6,290,787 7,232,551 Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs - 1,149,396 - 3,386,596 Salaries and wages 8,814,047 9,325,237 27,953,381 27,135,015 Technology support, web development and content 6,662,381 6,050,270 16,115,371 13,309,341 Esports player, team and game expenses 680,637 623,913 1,961,799 3,618,761 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (43,052 ) (480,528 ) 94,356 (1,105,730 ) Share-based compensation 1,364,059 821,811 4,282,880 5,336,617 Amortization and depreciation 2,562,229 4,055,415 8,786,327 13,257,813 Total operating expenses 25,017,247 26,600,236 74,835,256 80,540,373 Other expenses (income) Goodwill impairment 44,822,575 31,281,286 44,822,575 31,281,286 Intangible asset impairment 6,838,060 - 6,838,060 - Transaction costs - - - 114,853 Share of net (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures (138,339 ) 226,940 (72,169 ) (1,001,002 ) Interest and accretion 617,653 414,203 1,833,378 2,963,981 Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability - - - 3,302,824 Gain on sale of intangible assets - (4,836,075 ) - (4,836,075 ) Loss on derecognition of long-term debt - 482,282 - 482,282 Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability 413,044 332,208 615,121 (539,555 ) Gain on player buyouts - (24,660 ) - (505,197 ) Interest income (575 ) (5,257 ) (63,296 ) (7,978 ) Net loss before income taxes (60,833,144 ) (37,910,574 ) (80,324,154 ) (66,400,659 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 171,346 202,185 397,117 509,431 Deferred tax recovery (1,940,134 ) (1,018,542 ) (2,703,623 ) (1,902,714 ) Net loss for the period (59,064,356 ) (37,094,217 ) (78,017,648 ) (65,007,376 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,815,312 6,904,338 (319,937 ) 8,764,205 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (57,249,044 ) $ (30,189,879 ) $ (78,337,585 ) $ (56,243,171 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 154,393,280 150,257,804 152,786,876 140,930,554



