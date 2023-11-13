Hundreds of Women from Across the U.S. are Converging on Michigan for Vote Run Lead Action’s RUN/51 Summit to Learn How to Run for Office

DETROIT, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vote Run Lead Action, the country’s largest nonprofit training organization for women running for political office, is holding its national RUN/51 Summit in Detroit, Michigan November 16–19, for women interested in running for office and running campaigns. Today, Vote Run Lead is proud to announce more details on the participants and sessions that will empower attendees, help them hone their campaigning skills, and teach them how to run for office and win!

“Women make up 51% of our population, yet there are only a handful of states whose legislatures even come close to reflecting a fair representation,” noted Sabrina Shulman, Vote Run Lead Action’s chief political officer. “Nevada is the only state with a women’s majority in the legislature; Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico have women’s majorities in either their House or Senate. Other states still have a long way to go. For some, it’s been estimated that parity could take 60 to 200 years to reach fair representation. We don’t want to wait that long. We’re helping women start reaching for that mark today!”

“Vote Run Lead Action has proudly helped 55,000 women and gender-expansive people run for office, with a successful track record of nearly 70% of alumni who made the 2022 ballot winning their races,” Shulman noted. “However, more women are needed in our statehouses today than ever before. Important legislation that governs women’s bodily autonomy, education, immigration and so much more is being battled out in our statehouses. Electing women can also make a difference in fighting back against attacks on our democracy.”

To help women gain successful tools to run for office, Vote Run Lead Action training sessions during the RUN/51 Summit will feature many women who have run for office successfully, alongside political experts teaching essential skills needed to win. Two training tracks are offered: one for candidates who plan to run for office and a second track for aspiring campaign managers.

Notable appearances and participants at the RUN/51 Summit will include:

Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight, former Georgia State Representative (via pre-recorded video message)

Stephanie Chang, State Senator, Michigan

Shannon Garrett, Co-founder and Board Member, Vote Run Lead; Founder and President, SMG Strategies

Melinda French Gates, Founder, Pivotal Ventures (via pre-recorded video message)

Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council Member, West Virginia

Natalie Murdock, State Senator, North Carolina

Gowri Ramachandran, Deputy Director, Elections and Government, Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law

Lea Webb, State Senator, New York

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, Michigan (via pre-recorded video message)

Sessions and panel discussions will include:

Campaign Culture: Doing it Differently

Creating Your Campaign Strategy

Building and Managing Your Campaign Budget

Exploring Your Relationship with Money

Strengthening Your Fundraising Muscles

The Importance of Crafting Stories

Campaign Safety: Digital, Policies and Practices

To learn more about the Vote Run Lead Action RUN/51 Summit, November 16–19 in Detroit, visit voterunleadaction.org, vrlhq.org or voterunleadaction.org/run51-summit.

About Vote Run Lead Action

Vote Run Lead Action , ​​the 501(c4) arm of Vote Run Lead, the country’s largest nonprofit training resource for women to run for political office and win, has a primary focus: improving gender representation in America’s statehouses. The organization seeks to unleash the political power of women as voters, candidates and leaders to create an equitable democracy. To learn more, visit voterunleadaction.org or follow on Twitter , Facebook and/or Instagram .

