BioSig Announces $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Westport, CT, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”) a medical technology company committed to delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 6,996,922 shares of its common stock, Series A warrants to purchase up to 6,996,922 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to 6,996,922 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.3573 per share of common stock and associated warrants.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.3573 per share and will become exercisable on the effective date of stockholder approval for the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the warrants (or payment of $0.125 per share). The Series A warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance and the Series B warrants will expire eighteen months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $2.5 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and estimated offering expenses. BioSig intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by BioSig pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251859) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 31, 2020, and subsequently declared effective on January 12, 2021. The securities offered in the registered direct offering were offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at 430 Park Ave., New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711, or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company focused on deciphering the body’s electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. By leveraging a first of its kind combination of hardware and software, we deliver unprecedented cardiac signal clarity, ending the reliance on ‘mixed signals’ and ‘reading between the lines.’ Our platform technology is addressing some of healthcare’s biggest challenges—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s product, the PURE EP™ Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

Forward-looking Statements

