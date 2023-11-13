Southland Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Revenue of $312 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, down 6.8% from $335 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Gross profit of $30 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $62 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net income attributable to stockholders of $4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $35 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

EBITDA of $22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $60 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Backlog of $2.54 billion, up 7% compared to $2.37 billion as of September 30, 2022.



Southland’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda, said, “This quarter’s results demonstrate positive contribution from recently awarded work in both our Civil and Transportation segments. While consolidated revenues declined this quarter compared to the same period last year, our core business delivered strong margins, offset by certain legacy projects as we work through completing lower margin backlog from prior years. We continue to see elevated bidding opportunities which we expect to carry into 2024 as funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) are allocated towards critical infrastructure projects across the country.”

2023 Third Quarter Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 312,472 $ 335,125 Cost of construction 282,943 272,715 Gross profit 29,529 62,410 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,247 15,606 Operating income 14,282 46,804 Loss on investments, net (21 ) (100 ) Other income, net 2,151 2,292 Interest expense (6,231 ) (2,285 ) Income before income taxes 10,181 46,711 Income tax expense 5,390 10,588 Net income 4,791 36,123 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 991 924 Net income attributable to Southland Stockholders $ 3,800 $ 35,199 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic(1) $ 0.08 Diluted(1) $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic(1) 47,856,114 Diluted(1) 47,872,042





(1) The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $312.5 million, a decrease of $22.7 million, or 6.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $29.5 million, a decrease of $32.9 million, or 52.7%, compared to gross profit of $62.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 18.6% to 9.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $15.2 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 4.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 4.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 844,228 $ 866,627 Cost of construction 829,550 761,549 Gross profit 14,678 105,078 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 47,266 43,395 Operating income (loss) (32,588 ) 61,683 Loss on investments, net (3 ) (79 ) Other income, net 23,559 936 Interest expense (13,790 ) (6,317 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (22,822 ) 56,223 Income tax expense (benefit) (11,446 ) 13,745 Net income (loss) (11,376 ) 42,478 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,314 1,474 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (13,690 ) $ 41,004 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic(1) $ (0.29 ) Diluted(1) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic(1) 46,771,938 Diluted(1) 46,771,938





(1) The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $844.2 million, a decrease of $22.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $14.7 million, a decrease of $90.4 million, or 86.0%, compared to gross profit of $105.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 12.1% to 1.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $47.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 8.9%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 5.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 5.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Segment Revenue

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 90,708 29.0 % $ 71,409 21.3 % Transportation 221,764 71.0 % 263,716 78.7 % Total revenue $ 312,472 100.0 % $ 335,125 100.0 %





Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 229,264 27.2 % $ 221,303 25.5 % Transportation 614,964 72.8 % 645,324 74.5 % Total revenue $ 844,228 100.0 % $ 866,627 100.0 %

Segment Gross Profit

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 12,465 13.7 % $ 8,926 12.5 % Transportation 17,064 7.7 % 53,484 20.3 % Gross profit $ 29,529 9.5 % $ 62,410 18.6 %





Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 27,137 11.8 % $ 28,315 12.8 % Transportation (12,459 ) (2.0 ) % 76,763 11.9 % Gross profit $ 14,678 1.7 % $ 105,078 12.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ 3,800 $ 35,199 $ (13,690 ) $ 41,004 Depreciation and amortization 7,968 11,523 24,704 35,163 Income taxes expense (benefit) 5,390 10,588 (11,446 ) 13,745 Interest expense 6,231 2,285 13,790 6,317 Interest income (1,060 ) (18 ) (1,358 ) (29 ) EBITDA 22,329 59,577 12,000 96,200 Transaction related costs — — 1,594 — Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense reversal — — (20,689 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,329 $ 59,577 $ (7,095 ) $ 96,200

Backlog

(Amounts in thousands) Backlog Balance December 31, 2022 $ 2,973,886 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 412,756 Gross backlog 3,386,642 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2023 (845,323 ) Balance September 30, 2023 $ 2,541,319

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ 3,800 $ 35,199 $ (13,690 ) $ 41,004 Adjustments: Transaction related costs — — 1,594 — Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense — — (20,689 ) — Income tax impact of adjustments(1) — — (311 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 3,800 $ 35,199 $ (33,096 ) $ 41,004 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) 47,872,042 46,771,938 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock(2) $ 0.08 $ (0.29 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock(2) $ 0.08 $ (0.71 )





(1) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. (2) The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) As of ASSETS September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,211 $ 57,915 Restricted cash 14,541 14,076 Accounts receivable, net 198,967 135,678 Retainage receivables 125,196 122,682 Contract assets 515,361 512,906 Other current assets 22,635 24,047 Total current assets 908,911 867,304 Property and equipment, net 100,558 114,084 Right-of-use assets 12,858 16,893 Investments - unconsolidated entities 123,666 113,724 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 2,590 Investments - private equity 3,219 3,261 Deferred tax asset 21,631 — Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 1,822 2,218 Other noncurrent assets 3,171 3,703 Total noncurrent assets 271,043 258,001 Total assets $ 1,179,954 $ 1,125,305 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 137,347 $ 126,385 Retainage payable 39,059 33,677 Accrued liabilities 125,236 121,584 Current portion of long-term debt 47,825 46,322 Short-term lease liabilities 13,922 16,572 Contract liabilities 184,627 131,557 Total current liabilities 548,016 476,097 Long-term debt 261,236 227,278 Long-term lease liabilities 5,314 10,032 Deferred tax liabilities 2,876 3,392 Other noncurrent liabilities 96,343 48,622 Total long-term liabilities 365,769 289,324 Total liabilities 913,785 765,421 Commitment and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding in 2023 — — Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 24,400,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 — 24,400 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, 47,856,114 and none issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 8 — Additional paid-in-capital 269,920 — Accumulated deficit (13,690 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,551 ) (2,576 ) Members’ capital — 327,614 Total stockholders' equity 253,687 349,438 Noncontrolling interest 12,482 10,446 Total equity 266,169 359,884 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,179,954 $ 1,125,305

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (11,376 ) $ 42,478 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 24,704 35,163 Deferred taxes (22,148 ) (440 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability (20,689 ) — Share based compensation 484 — Gain on sale of assets (118 ) (1,343 ) Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (37 ) 746 Earnings from equity method investments (5,102 ) (7,346 ) TZC investment present value accretion (1,828 ) (1,758 ) Loss (gain) on trading securities, net 3 (257 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (69,471 ) (24,167 ) Contract assets (4,376 ) (72,703 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,564 (1,001 ) ROU assets 4,034 930 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,584 (6,997 ) Contract liabilities 53,048 (29,591 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,991 ) (1,206 ) Other (1,873 ) (3,444 ) Net cash used in operating activities (36,588 ) (70,936 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (7,475 ) (4,384 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 7,461 3,897 Loss on investment in limited liability company — 336 Proceeds from the sale of trading securities 47 840 Capital contribution to unconsolidated investments (540 ) (1,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (507 ) (311 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 3,000 55,000 Payments on line of credit (8,000 ) — Borrowings on notes payable 115,355 115 Payments on notes payable (111,908 ) (31,161 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (578 ) — Advances from related parties 425 — Payments to related parties (4 ) (405 ) Payments on finance lease (3,538 ) (6,298 ) Distributions (110 ) (1,556 ) Proceeds from merger of Legato II and Southland Holdings, LLC 17,088 — Net cash provided by financing activities 11,730 15,695 Effect of exchange rate on cash 126 1,834 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,239 ) (53,718 ) Beginning of period 71,991 111,242 End of period $ 46,752 $ 57,524 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,033 $ 6,153 Cash paid for interest $ 12,704 $ 6,464 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 8,529 $ 12,537 Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 8,626 $ 3,397 Issuance of post-merger earn out shares $ 35,000 $ — Dividend financed with notes payable $ 50,000 $ —

Conference Call

Southland will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The call may be accessed here, or at www.southlandholdings.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available on Southland’s website.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunnelling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

For more information, please visit Southland’s website at www.southlandholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), backlog, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland’s current and historical results: adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net income (loss) attributable to common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

