IX Acquisition Corp. Announces Eighth Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IXAQ) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has decided to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination (the “Deadline Date”) from November 12, 2023 for an additional month, to December 12, 2023. This is the eighth of twelve potential one-month extensions of the Deadline Date available to the Company pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. IX Acquisition Sponsor LLC will deposit $160,000 into the Company’s trust account in connection with this extension by November 13, 2023.



