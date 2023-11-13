SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.- JRVR

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether James River and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 8, 2023, James River announced that, “[i]n preparing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023, management of the Company identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium on a specialty casualty reinsurance treaty in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment in the Company’s previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023”, which “resulted in understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million, respectively, and overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million, respectively within the condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, as well as corresponding effects on the condensed consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statements of changes in shareholders’ equity as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.” Accordingly, Company management concluded that “[t]he Company’s control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 resulting in a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, James River’s stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 7%, to close at $13.15 per share on November 8, 2023.

