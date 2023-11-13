NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HireQuest, Inc. (“HireQuest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HQI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HireQuest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 8, 2023, HireQuest issued a press release announcing its financial results for its third quarter (“Q3”) of 2023. Among other results, HireQuest reported Q3 GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.05. Commenting on these results, HireQuest’s President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Hermanns disclosed that “[o]ur bottom line was again negatively impacted by workers compensation expense which had a net increase of $2.8 million compared to [Q3] 2022” and that “[w]e’re working with our partners in this area to adjust our plan to better reflect our business as it stands today and reduce its impact in the future, however no meaningful improvement can be expected until the second quarter of next year.”

On this news, HireQuest’s stock price fell $2.88 per share, or 18.15%, to close at $12.99 per share on November 9, 2023.

