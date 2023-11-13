NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fisker Inc. (“Fisker” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Fisker and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 8, 2023, Fisker announced that it was delaying the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results, which were due before markets opened that day, until after markets close on November 13, 2023. Fisker blamed the delay on the unexplained departure of its now-former Chief Accounting Officer on October 27, 2023 and the appointment of a replacement effective November 6, 2023.

On this news, Fisker’s Class A common stock price fell $0.38 per share, or 8.7%, to close at $3.99 per share on November 8, 2023.

