Euro Manganese Produces High-Purity Manganese Sulphate from Chvaletice Demonstration Plant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful production of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") from the dissolution and crystallization module at the Chvaletice Demonstration Plant ("DP") in the Czech Republic. Two independent external laboratories have confirmed samples sent for testing have met the Demonstration Plant target specifications for HPMSM with low levels of impurities.



This follows the rectification of the manufacturing fault in the crystallizer, reported in August 2023, and additional impurity issues introduced by reagents used within the dissolution and crystallization module. These issues have now been resolved and have provided valuable insight into the production of on-spec HPMSM. Third-party high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM"), with similar product impurity levels to those of the Chvaletice HPEMM product, was used as feedstock during the commissioning of the dissolution and crystallization module. As part of the final commissioning stages of the DP, the Company will use HPEMM produced from the DP electrowinning circuit for HPMSM production.

Euro Manganese’s Demonstration Plant is an essential step in reducing risk in the Company’s flowsheet (see Figure 1). In addition, it also allows the Company to:

Produce bulk samples, at much larger scale than pilot plant samples, for prospective customers’ testing and qualification. This will reduce the timeline to test products from the Chvaletice Commercial Plant in the future.

Prepare intermediate process stream and residue samples as required for vendor testing of process equipment for the commercial plant, thereby allowing process guarantees on selected vendor packages.

Serve as a testing and training facility. The Demonstration Plant has already provided many learning opportunities and lessons that are being fed into the engineering process for the commercial plant.

Produce by-product samples for testing and potential marketing of such by-products, e.g. magnesium carbonate.

Test potential additional feedstock for the commercial plant, e.g., manganese by-product from recycled battery black mass processing.





Figure 1 - Chvaletice Process Flow Sheet





Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“Producing high-purity manganese sulphate from our Demonstration Plant is a significant milestone for the Company. HPMSM is an almost pharmaceutical grade product and specification of impurities is tight. While this result has taken longer than planned, the insight gained is leading to engineering and operational process improvements and awareness, which is why having a Demonstration Plant is so important in project development. I am immensely proud of the Team for their hard work and dedication in reaching on-spec purity for manganese sulphate.

Euro Manganese continues to demonstrate it is a leader in developing western high-purity manganese processing capacity. I look forward to providing customers with high-purity manganese from our Demonstration Plant so they can either get started on, or continue with, their qualification process of our products.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSXV (TSX Venture) and the ASX and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Qualified Person(s) Statement

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Ms. Andrea Zaradic, P. Eng., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Ms. Zaradic has reviewed and approved the information in this news release for which she is responsible and has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this news release based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

