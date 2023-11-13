SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sportradar Group AG - SRAD

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Sportradar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around September 14, 2021, Sportradar conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 19 million of its Class A ordinary shares priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on November 1, 2023, Sportradar announced disappointing results for its third quarter of 2023, including GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.01, missing consensus estimates by $0.04, and revenue of $201 million, missing consensus estimates by $25.19 million.

On this news, Sportradar’s Class A ordinary share price fell $0.73 per share, or 8.27%, to close at $8.10 per share on November 1, 2023, representing a 70% decline from the Company’s $27.00 per share IPO price.

