Automotive Emergency Braking System Market to Reach US$ 68,257.16 Million by 2033, rising at an CAGR of 8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the automotive emergency braking systems market was estimated to be worth US$ 29,524.56 million. The industry is projected to be valued at US$ 31,616.27 million by the end of 2023. The global market for automobile emergency braking systems will likely expand at an 8% CAGR over the course of the forecast period, with a projected value of US$ 68,257.16 million by 2033.



Important drivers include rising consumer preference for vehicles with advanced security technologies and increased awareness of traffic safety. Safety is a top priority for consumers, and many find emergency braking systems to be an appealing feature, particularly in areas where safety is highly valued. Factors as these are pushing the demand in the global market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

Automotive emergency braking system market in the United States likely rise at a 6.70% CAGR through 2033.

in the United States likely rise at a through 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market in the United Kingdom is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.80%.

Automotive emergency braking system demand in Germany is anticipated to expand at a 7.50% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. China is anticipated to surge at a 14.10% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The market in India is projected to expand at a 12.40% CAGR.

By 2023, it is anticipated that the radar sensors market share will reach 25.34%.

The passenger vehicle sector is projected to grow to 81.25% of the global market in 2023.



“The integration of emergency braking systems with more comprehensive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is a crucial component of the global automotive emergency braking system since it improves overall safety as well as appeals to tech-savvy consumers,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on rising markets, firms are increasing their global footprint. Safety technologies are becoming more and more popular in emerging markets, and manufacturers are setting up shop there to take advantage of the rising demand.

A key factor in raising customer awareness and acceptance of these safety technologies is effective branding and marketing. In marketing campaigns, manufacturers frequently draw attention to the superior safety features and cutting-edge technology of their emergency braking systems. By providing customization choices for various car models and market segments, manufacturers may serve a larger number of customers. Variations in response times, sensitivity, and user preferences are examples of this personalization.

To access a wider market than just new car sales, several manufacturers provide aftermarket improvements for older vehicles' emergency braking systems. To guarantee correct installation and operation of emergency braking systems, manufacturers offer dealers and customers support in the form of training. This improves the perceived value of the technology as well as the user experience.

Key companies profiled

Changan Automobile Co. Ltd. FAW Group Corporation Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Robert Bosch GmBh Delphi Automotive LLP Continental AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG Hyundai Mobis Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd Hitachi Automotive System Ltd Mando Corporation



Key Developments

The Chinese State-owned Changan Automobile Company Ltd revealed plans to develop an electric vehicle (EV) plant in Thailand in 2023 to service the local and vital abroad markets. The statement comes after discussions that took place earlier this year during an investment roadshow between the company and Thailand's Board of Investments (BOI). At the Shanghai Motor Show in April, the business announced for the first time that it intended to invest in a factory in Thailand.

In 2023, Tesla improved its autonomous emergency braking system and added the ability to operate in reverse driving mode. It is projected that this new function will improve vehicle reversing safety for both drivers and passengers.

Jeep Meridian debuted the Jeep Meridian SUV in India in 2022. The SUV has improved adaptive cruise control, a sophisticated autonomous emergency braking system, front collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring and assistance.



Report Scope:

Attribute Details Projected market value in 2023 US$ 31,616.27 million Projected market value in 2033 US$ 68,257.16 million Forecast CAGR from 2023 to 2033 8 % Forecast period 2023 to 2033 Historical period 2018 to 2022 Market analysis Value in US$ million

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Segmentation Analysis of the Automotive Emergency Braking System Market

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Key Technology:

Camera

Fusion

LiDAR

Radar

By Operating Speed:

High Speed-Inter Urban AEB Systems

Low Speed-City AEB Systems

Pedestrian-VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) AEB Systems



By Application:

Forward Emergency Braking

Reverse Emergency Braking

Multi-directional Braking



By Level of Automation Driving:

Autonomous Passenger Car

Semi-Autonomous Passenger Car

By Component:

Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Controllers

Sensors

Visual Indicators



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



