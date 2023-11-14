La-Z-Boy Davenport Is Offering Mattresses, Chairs, Recliners, Sofas, And More In The Quad Cities

Davenport, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Davenport is offering local homeowners free design services to help them create functional spaces that they’ll love.

Located at 4775 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA 52807, La-Z-Boy Davenport offers a full range of great-looking, comfortable furniture designed to help customers create the home of their dreams. Homeowners in the Quad Cities area are urged to visit the store’s retail location to browse through its selection of furniture that is carefully curated to help them pick pieces that fit their style and their budget.

The company, which has locations all over the United States, has sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners, and more that come in a variety of styles and are customizable to match each customer’s unique look. Customers get to enjoy the highest quality construction and craftsmanship, combined with professional design services, to bring their vision to life so they can feel confident and live life comfortably.

La-Z-Boy Davenport’s selection includes recliners such as rocking recliners, wall recliners, gliding recliners, power lift chairs, and high leg recliners, chairs such as stationary chairs, swivel chairs, oversized chairs, office chairs, and ottomans, reclining sofas and sectionals, reclining loveseats, stationary sofas and sectionals, stationary loveseats, sleepers, ottomans, as well as a collection of tables and storage, dining tables, dining chairs, dining cabinets, barstools, beds, dressers, nightstands, chests, benches, lamps, mirrors, pet beds, and much more.

The company’s interior design services start with a free consultation with La-Z-Boy’s Interior Designers at home, in-store, or virtually. The designer uses their years of experience and knowledge about the La-Z-Boy product portfolio to create custom room plans that reflect each customer’s personal styles, wants, and budget. When the broader design is finalized, customers get to go over swatches, wood finishes, and 3D renderings of the new room to better visualize the space.

“Once you decide on the final touches,” says the spokesperson for La-Z-Boy Davenport, “our designers will handle the ordering and setup. You don’t have to lift a finger as our experts follow the design to a tee and turn your home project into how you have always dreamed it should be. There will be a final reveal where you get to see the design come to life in your own private and personal space, ready for you to enjoy with your family and make lasting memories. Visit our website to find out more about what our designers can do for you.”

La-Z-Boy Davenport has received overwhelming approval from the local community it serves. This is evident in the stellar overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 1100 reviews. Customers thank the company’s retail staff and designers for their pertinent advice, the wide range of affordable furniture options, and the helpful customer service.

A recent review says, “We will definitely be repeat customers. Our sales rep. Aaron answered all of our questions. If it was something he did not know off hand, he promptly found a response. And when our furniture was delivered, they even moved the old outside for us. The delivery guys gave us tips about our new items from wrinkles in the leather to papers to keep. Great experience all the way around!”

Another client writes, “I have worked with Atlas and Catie on various purchases for over a year. If you want to invest in customized furniture that fits your home and taste - I recommend working with Atlas and Catie. They listen to what you want and help design something just for you and they can show you exactly what the furniture will look like in your home on a large screen. You will know exactly what you are getting. They help guide you on your vision to make sure you get something fantastic! I will no longer purchase furniture with limited customizing choices while I guess what it looks like in my home. This is so easy!! Come on over and see Atlas and Catie! They are so fun, approachable, and nice!”

Readers are urged to find out more about La-Z-Boy Davenport by visiting its website or contacting the furniture store at (563) 355-7801 for inquiries.

