Smart Lab Market Soars as Researchers Embrace Automation and Connectivity – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Lab Market refers to the adoption of advanced technologies and automation within laboratory settings to enhance research, experimentation, and data management processes. Smart labs leverage various technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and data analytics to streamline laboratory operations, improve research outcomes, and reduce costs.

Pros of Smart Lab Market: Routine processes like sample handling, data gathering, and instrument operation can be automated in smart labs to increase overall efficiency and decrease human error. This results in more productivity and speedier outcomes.

Cons of Smart Lab Market : It is necessary to make a sizable upfront investment in infrastructure, software, and equipment to implement smart lab technology. It is difficult for smaller labs with less finances to implement these technologies.

Key Highlights –

In September 2023, MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, introduced new chapter in smart laboratory management with official opening of αLab in HKSTP. Through enhanced international collaboration, the new laboratory, which integrates artificial intelligence research and development, application transformation, and an incubator platform, hopes to support the growth of the life sciences sector in Hong Kong and around the world.

Smart Lab Market growth:

Smart Lab Market key points:

Growth Drivers: The Smart Lab Market is driven by factors like automation, IoT integration, data analytics, and the need for more efficient research and laboratory operations.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029 Market Segmentation By Product- Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN

By Application– Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology

By End-User- Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Smart Lab Market future outlook:

Continued Technological Advancements: Smart labs will continue to benefit from rapid technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensors. These innovations will enable more sophisticated data analysis and automation.

Smart labs will continue to benefit from rapid technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensors. These innovations will enable more sophisticated data analysis and automation. IoT and Connectivity: The Internet of Things (IoT) will play an increasingly crucial role in smart labs, enabling real-time monitoring, remote access, and seamless collaboration among researchers and institutions.

The Internet of Things (IoT) will play an increasingly crucial role in smart labs, enabling real-time monitoring, remote access, and seamless collaboration among researchers and institutions. Data-Driven Insights: The use of data analytics and AI in smart labs will lead to more data-driven decision-making. Researchers will have access to actionable insights that can accelerate discoveries and improve the quality of research.

The use of data analytics and AI in smart labs will lead to more data-driven decision-making. Researchers will have access to actionable insights that can accelerate discoveries and improve the quality of research. Personalized Medicine: The trend toward personalized medicine will continue to drive demand for smart lab technologies, especially in genomics and molecular analysis, as healthcare providers seek to tailor treatments to individual patients.

The trend toward personalized medicine will continue to drive demand for smart lab technologies, especially in genomics and molecular analysis, as healthcare providers seek to tailor treatments to individual patients. Efficiency and Sustainability: Smart labs will prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability, with the adoption of eco-friendly lab practices and green technologies to reduce the environmental impact of laboratory operations.

