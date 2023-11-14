CGG and Eclairion Join Forces to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable HPC in the EU

Paris, France – November 14, 2023

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, and Eclairion, France’s first containerized supercomputer hosting center, have announced a collaboration agreement to establish a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient infrastructure capable of hosting the high-power densities of next-generation servers.

The two leading French technology companies are collaborating to bring CGG’s HPC and immersion cooling expertise to Eclairion’s new low-carbon modular-design data center in Bruyères-le-Châtel, Essonne to create a highly optimized industrial HPC and AI cloud environment that is efficient, productive, sustainable and flexible. By leveraging 100% renewable energy and CGG’s immersion cooling expertise, industrial, academic and government users can significantly reduce the environmental footprint of their compute-intensive workloads, including AI and HPC applications requiring next-generation high-density architectures.

With this agreement, Eclairion will expand its low-carbon computing hosting services and CGG will benefit by expanding its own resources as demand for its innovative Outcome-as-a-Service solutions continues to grow. This strategic collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to meeting the rapidly increasing demands of the HPC cloud market while prioritizing sustainability and optimized performance.

François Sabatino, President of Eclairion, said: "Our vision is to help European businesses address the challenges of digital sovereignty and net-zero commitments, with a decarbonized high-performance hosting environment in France. CGG's mission and values resonate perfectly with those of Eclairion and this collaboration embodies our commitment to make data intelligence a driver of progress for people and the environment."

Agnès Boudot, EVP, HPC & Cloud Solutions, CGG, said: “As HPC cloud demand continues to escalate and the carbon footprint of data centers increases, this collaboration between CGG and Eclairion, two pioneers in their fields, is a crucial step towards a more sustainable future for scientific computing and AI workloads. Together, we intend to revolutionize the French and European HPC markets, offering more environmentally conscious, highly optimized high-density computing solutions.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide.

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations



Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment