Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Size Anticipated to Reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Prevalence of STDs and Rising Awareness | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market size is valued at US$ 8.5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.







Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The process of identifying the presence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or diseases in people who are sexually active or at risk of developing the infection is referred to as sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing. STD testing is necessary to detect conditions early, start treatment promptly, and stop the disease from spreading to new sexual partners.

If left untreated, many STDs can result in serious health issues such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), infertility, ectopic pregnancy, chronic discomfort, and a higher chance of developing particular cancers. The likelihood of these consequences is decreased by early detection and treatment made possible by STD testing.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the sexually transmitted diseases testing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, location of testing, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the sexually transmitted diseases testing market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sexually transmitted diseases testing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the Location of testing, the laboratory testing segment is expected to account for majority of the market share as most of the cases of diagnostic testing are carried out in labs.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 14.2 billion Growth Rate 7.6% Dominant Segment Laboratory Testing Segment Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Increased public awareness and patient education

Rising number of blood transfusions and blood donations

Rising R&D activities

Rising technological advancements Companies Profiled Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

BD

Hologic Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

bioMerieux Inc

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the sexually transmitted diseases testing market include,

In February 2023, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) named Lab Networks for Health with the U.S. CDC to improve HIV and TB detection, prevention, and treatment in countries in Africa, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean countries that have been affected the most by HIV and tuberculosis (TB) epidemics.

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit that detects drug resistant strains of HIV-1.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the sexually transmitted diseases testing market growth include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, BD, Hologic Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMerieux Inc, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and DiaSorin S.p.A, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the sexually transmitted diseases testing market based on product, location of testing, application, end user, and region

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Instruments Reagents & Kits

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Location of Testing Laboratory Testing Point-of-Care

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Chlamydia Syphilis Genital Herpes Gonorrhea Human Immunodeficiency Virus Human Papillomavirus Others

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Report:

What will be the market value of the sexually transmitted diseases testing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the sexually transmitted diseases testing market?

What are the market drivers of the sexually transmitted diseases testing market?

What are the key trends in the sexually transmitted diseases testing market?

Which is the leading region in the sexually transmitted diseases testing market?

What are the major companies operating in the sexually transmitted diseases testing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the sexually transmitted diseases testing market?

