Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
14 November 2023 at 9.00 a.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hammarén, Juha
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20231109133438_159
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2292 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2292 Volume weighted average price: 8.18 EUR
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Mia Smeds, Communications Director, tel. +358 44 546 0379
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.