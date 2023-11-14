KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 6 November 2023 and 10 November 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
06-11-2023105 000€ 5 636 810€ 53.68€ 53.46€ 54.30
07-11-2023105 000€ 5 583 055€ 53.17€ 52.90€ 53.66
08-11-2023130 000€ 6 764 251€ 52.03€ 51.80€ 52.88
09-11-2023140 000€ 7 280 616€ 52.00€ 49.29€ 53.30
10-11-202342 804€ 2 170 538€ 50.71€ 50.30€ 51.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 5 661 069 on 10 November 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

