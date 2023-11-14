Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 45

Company announcement no. 67
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 45 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from from last announcement2,391,100 260,346,246
06 November 20237,000105.74740,180
07 November 20237,000104.81733,670
08 November 20239,000103.64932,760
09 November 20239,000104.36939,240
10 November 20239,000104.16937,440
Total week 45 41,000   4,283,290
Total accumulated 2,432,100   264,629,536

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,551,758 treasury shares, equal to 2.12 % of the Bank’s share capital.


