Drilling Fluids Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Oil-based, Water-based), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drilling fluids market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030

The growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand in the energy industry. The high demand for crude oil by various industries, such as transportation and energy, has been ramping up oil & gas production globally.

Growing concerns about crumbling boreholes, handling solid waste, and spill containment are anticipated to increase drilling fluid demand significantly during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry, and particularly the industries that are linked with it, has been creating immense opportunities in the market.







Water-based drilling fluid captured the highest market share in 2022 due to the increasing requirement for water-based fluid in horizontal drilling like wells. Water-based is considered to be less harmful to the environment than other oils, which is expected to drive demand in the forecast period.

Water-based oils are used in 75% of drilling wells globally. The types of fluids used in this are freshwater, brine, saturated, or formate brine, which are less toxic, resulting in creating a huge potential for the industry in the coming years.Product manufacturers have been taking several strategic initiatives, such as new product development, partnerships, M&A, collaborations, agreements, and joint ventures.



These strategies have been adopted to increase market penetration and create enough opportunities for technology implementation for different end-use applications in the region.The major challenge for the product is its adverse effect on the environment due to its toxicity.

Water-based oil is still less impactful to the environment in comparison with oil-based fluids. The degree of impact also depends on the type of oil used in the existing environmental conditions. This environmental impact has brought certain restrictions on its use in various parts of the world.



Drilling Fluids Market Report Highlights

The water-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030 as they are less likely to impact the environment as compared to oil-based, resulting in its demand in the forecast period

The overall industry is anticipated to witness a huge leap in demand, owing to the growing requirement for crude oil in emerging industry sectors, such as energy and transportation, which is expected to drive demand for oil & gas production globally

The onshore application segment dominated the market with the highest share of 60.1% in 2022. This is attributed to the ongoing oil drilling activities in the onshore field to fulfill growing energy needs

The global volume of oil & gas production is anticipated to witness huge growth due to an increasing number of research initiatives to develop abandoned oil wells and renewed projects in onshore oilfield

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Company Listing (Business Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking)

Baker Hughes, Inc

Halliburton, Inc

Weatherford International

Schlumberger Limited

Newpark Resources, Inc

Petrochem Performance Chemical Ltd. LLC

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

Scomi Group Bhd

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Drilling Fluids Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Manufacturing/Technology Trends

3.2.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.3.1 Factors Affecting Prices

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3 Market Challenges Analysis

3.5.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Drilling Fluids Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1 List Of Key Raw Material Suppliers

4.2 Raw Material Trends

4.3 Portfolio Analysis/Kraljic Matrix

4.4 Engagement Model

4.5 Negotiation Strategies

4.6 Sourcing Best Practices



Chapter 5 Drilling Fluids Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.1.1 Oil-based

5.1.1.1 Oil-based Drilling Fluids Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Synthetic-based

5.1.3 Water-based

5.1.4 Others



Chapter 6 Drilling Fluids Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.1.1 Onshore

6.1.2 Offshore



Chapter 7 Drilling Fluids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Drilling Fluids Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Categorization

8.2 Company Market Postioning Analysis, 2022

8.3 Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4 Strategy Mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nc79a3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment