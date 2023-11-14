Laboratory Equipment Market Size & Trends Analysis Report 2023: A Global $50+ Billion Industry by 2030 Featuring Sartorius, Bio-Rad Labs, FUJIFILM, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (General, Analytical, Clinical, Support, Specialty), By End-use (Research Institutions, Healthcare, Veterinary), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laboratory equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 50.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during 2023-2030

The key factors such as increasing government research funding and investments to support research activities, increasing growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market.



Growing government research funding and investments, especially in biotechnology companies play a vital role in supporting research activities and boosting the need for laboratory equipment. For instance, in March 2023, the UK government announced USD 351.68 million in funding to life sciences companies to advance manufacturing projects in medical diagnostics and human medicines.



These investments and government research funding enable researchers and institutions to invest in the laboratory equipment necessary for their study. These funds are used to promote scientific research initiatives, which in turn augments the growth of the market. To innovate and create new products, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other industries heavily depend on research and development activities. These sectors frequently make significant investments in R&D, including the acquisition of laboratory equipment.



Technological advancements in the field of laboratory equipment is another factor driving the growth of the market. To improve workflows and efficiency, automation technologies are being incorporated into laboratory equipment.

For instance, in Jan 2022, MGI Tech Co. Ltd. launched an automated sample preparation system, MGISP-Smart 8. MGISP-Smart 8 is an independent pipetting robot. These advancements significantly improved the functionality, efficiency, and capabilities of laboratory equipment.



Laboratory Equipment Market Report Highlights

The general equipment held the largest market share based on product in 2022, owing to the wide range of applications, experiments, and cost-effectiveness, making it a versatile choice for several research fields

Based on end-use, the healthcare segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, due to the rising demand for diagnostic tests, medical research, and medication development

In North America, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast owing to the increasing investments and government research funding to support research activities in countries such as the U.S. and Canada

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rising investments and government research funding to support research activities

Increasing growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries

Technological advancements in the field of laboratory equipment

Market restraint analysis

High cost of technologically advanced laboratory equipment

Laboratory Equipment Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Competitive Landscape

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qiw12h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.