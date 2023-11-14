Pharmacokinetics Services Market Report 2023: A Global $1.75+ Billion Industry by 2030 - Analysis by Drug Type (Small Molecules) & End-use (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies)

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacokinetics Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type (Small Molecules), By Application (SMEs) By End-use (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmacokinetics services market size is expected to reach USD 1, 762.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030

Rising adoption of pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies for determination of several parameters such as no-observed-effect levels (NOEL), human equivalent doses (HED) levels, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) drivers are expected to fuel market growth.







Thorough understanding of the pharmacokinetic profile of a potential drug candidate plays a major role in the success of a drug discovery program. In addition to this, regulatory bodies have played a major role in the progress of this market through establishing defined guidelines for conducting PK studies. There are a substantial number of CROs engaged in conducting PK studies in accordance with relevant EMEA, ICH, FDA, GCP, and other regulatory guidelines.



Growing concern for effective implementation of PK services in the drug development process is anticipated to drive investments in this sector. Several conferences and certification courses are being conducted across the world to increase the understanding of various paradigms associated with pharmacokinetics application in clinical and preclinical drug development.



Pharmacokinetics Services Market Report Highlights

Based on drug type, Small molecule dominated the market with a revenue share of 76.7% in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period fueled by high service penetration and growing popularity of generics

PK analysis for large molecules are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by presence of significant number of biologics and biosimilars in the clinical development phase

Presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing entities in U.S. has resulted in North America accounting for the largest share in 2022

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period thanks to constant economic growth in several countries, which has attracted significant attention from global CROs and resulted in business expansions

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; PAREXEL International Corporation; and Eurofins Scientific, Inc. are some of the key service providers

These CROs are undertaking various initiatives in order to capitalize on new market avenues and enhance their share in the future market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $981.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1762.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Evotec AG

Certara, L.P.

Pacific BioLabs

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

Frontage Labs

SGS SA

LGC Limited

Creative Bioarray

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Drug Type outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pharmacokinetic Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Pharmacokinetic Services Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Pharmacokinetic Services Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pharmacokinetic Services Market, Key Takeaways

4.2. Pharmacokinetic Services Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Small Molecule

4.3.1. Small molecule market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Large Molecules (Biopharmaceuticals)



Chapter 5. Pharmacokinetic Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pharmacokinetic Services Market, Key Takeaways

5.2. Pharmacokinetic Services Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Small and Medium Enterprise

5.3.1. Small and medium enterprise market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Large Enterprise



Chapter 6. Pharmacokinetic Services Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Pharmacokinetic Services Market, Key Takeaways

6.2. Pharmacokinetic Services Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3.1. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Academic & Government Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Pharmacokinetic Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Pharmacokinetic Services Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ka7it

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment