Barns Partners with Elevatus to Pave the Way for Centralized Recruitment and Top-Tier Talent Acquisition

RIYADH, November 14th, 2023 – Elevatus, the premier AI-driven recruitment platform, partners with Barns, a pioneering specialty coffee brand in Saudi Arabia established by Al Amjaad Establishment. With a strategic vision to establish a global presence, Barns strategically utilizes Elevatus' innovative solutions to secure top-tier talent and meet the manpower needs required for the expansion of 1000 smaller stores and drive-through outlets by the year 2030.



Elevatus and Barns have joined forces in a synergistic partnership aimed at enhancing Barn's recruitment process, an enterprise with an extensive presence of over 600 stores, including drive-thru locations. This partnership will help Barns streamline the process of hiring, assessing, and onboarding top talent through Elevatus’ turn-key recruiting solutions.



With Saudi Arabia's diverse workforce, encompassing both locals and expatriates, cultural and language barriers can present substantial challenges in recruitment. Barns addresses this effectively by leveraging Elevatus' recruiting solutions, which provide multilingual support for a more localized user experience. Barns can now create a career portal powered by Elevatus that supports fourteen languages, thereby attracting diverse talent for their open vacancies and optimizing its use as the primary portal during career fairs.



Badr Alosaimi, Human Capital Manager at Barns, emphasizes, “Elevatus' technology has become the cornerstone of our recruitment process and strategic workforce planning at Barns. With Elevatus, we can now harness the power of cutting-edge AI to build a robust candidate database, source talent faster, shortlist through the power of AI, and significantly reduce our candidate screening time. This translates to substantial time and cost savings, enabling us to attract the best talent in the industry faster.”



Barns will unlock substantial value by harnessing Elevatus, which includes the establishment of a comprehensive candidate database and streamlining the sourcing process. Additionally, they will channel all applications through the Elevatus career portal, eliminating the need for website submissions, email applications, or LinkedIn submissions. They will also leverage Elevatus' cutting-edge AI to swiftly screen hundreds of resumes, resulting in a significant reduction in candidate screening time from six hours to mere minutes. This will enable them to fill positions in days rather than seven weeks and utilize the support of AI to generate job descriptions for open vacancies in a matter of seconds.



Rami Alkiswani, Chief Commercial Officer at Elevatus, adds, “Elevatus is at the forefront of transforming talent management and recruitment through pioneering AI tech. At the heart of our partnership with Barns, the leading coffee brand in Saudi Arabia, is our unwavering commitment to accelerating the process of hiring and onboarding the best talent for our clients. By leveraging Elevatus, Barns is now able to nurture top-tier teams that will help solidify their position as a leader in the coffee shop business.”



Elevatus’ all-inclusive technology platform streamlines every facet of talent management and paves the way for fair, transparent and unbiased recruiting. By harnessing Elevatus’ comprehensive technology, Barns is now positioned to revolutionize their recruitment efforts by assembling top-tier teams. This strategic transformation is set to fortify Barn’s standing as the largest and one of the most well-established coffee shop businesses in Saudi Arabia.

