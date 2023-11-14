Ambulatory Services Market Trends Analysis Report 2023: A Global $1.2 Trillion Market by 2030 - Growing Demand Driven by Cost Savings, Innovations, Partnerships, and Product Launches

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Primary Care Offices, Outpatient Departments, Emergency Departments, Surgical Specialty, Medical Specialty), By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ambulatory services market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2023 to 2030

The key factors driving the ambulatory services market growth include an increase in the number of surgeries, the growing burden of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population.







Additionally, the growing demand for ASC has led several hospitals to establish outpatient facilities to serve public healthcare needs. Furthermore, the cost of ambulatory surgeries is a primary factor aiding the expansion of these services. According to an article published by Ambula Health, the cost for ambulatory surgeries is estimated to be 45% to 60% lower than identical surgeries performed in an inpatient hospital setting.



In the United States, around 500,000 lumbar spine operations are conducted annually. According to a recent survey by Annals of Translational Medicine of academic spine surgeons, 49% of them currently have free-standing surgery centers. In addition, advancements in procedures are anticipated to boost the market.

Technological advancements in these surgeries have facilitated increased demand for ambulatory care centers, where surgeons use minimally invasive procedures to diagnose/treat patients. According to Stryker, the largest orthopedics firm by revenue, 10% of joint replacements are performed in ASCs, and Stryker anticipates that number to grow over the next five years.



The key participants are engaged in different strategies to expand their global footprints with innovation, partnership collaborations, and product launches. For instance, in May 2022, VCU Health System announced that it has opened its first ASC.

The short pump location offers surgical services to the patient on the same day. With six new operating rooms, VCU Health System is expanding access to high-quality care outside the traditional hospital setting for about 100 to 125 patients a week. Additionally, the patients benefit from the latest techniques, including minimally invasive, diagnostic & preventative procedures.



Ambulatory Services Market Report Highlights

On the basis of type, the primary care offices segment dominated the ambulatory services market with a maximum revenue share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the demand for services in ambulatory centers owing to high-quality primary care services, and the adoption of new value-based payment models

On the basis of application, the gastroenterology segment dominated the market in 2022. The growth of the segment attributed owing to the increasing prevalence of the of gastric diseases

Europe dominated the market in 2022. The growth of the region is driven by factors such as including the rise in disposable income, the thriving medical tourism industry, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses in the region

The rising partnership and new innovation in the market is anticipated to drive the growth of ambulatory services over the estimated time period

In June 2022, USPI and United Urology Group announced a partnership across 22 ASCs. USPI had acquired United Urology Group's portion in ASCs located in Colorado, Maryland, & Arizona. The ambulatory surgery center will be operated & owned by the joint venture, and USPI will provide support and management services to the ASCs

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to factors such as emerging ambulance services providers, increasing burden of surgeries for chronic diseases have led the market growth over the forecast period

Company Profiles

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Surgery Partners

NueHealth (Nueterra Healthcare)

Terveystalo Healthcare

Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Management Services, L.P

Aspen Healthcare

Healthway Medical Group

Medical Facilities Corporation

AQuity Solutions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $791.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. PESTLE Analysis

3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Ambulatory Services Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Primary Care Offices

4.2.1. Primary Care Offices Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Outpatient Departments

4.4. Emergency Departments

4.5. Surgical Specialty

4.5.1. Surgical Specialty Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Ophthalmology

4.5.3. Orthopedics

4.5.4. Gastroenterology

4.5.5. Pain Management/Spinal Injections

4.5.6. Plastic Surgery

4.6. Medical Specialty



Chapter 5. Regional Business Analysis

5.1. Ambulatory Services Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Strategy Mapping

6.2.1. Merger& Acquisition

6.2.2. Collaborations

6.2.3. New Product Launches



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s48eyo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment