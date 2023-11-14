Ophthalmology PACS (Integrated, Standalone) Market Analysis Report 2023: A Global $248 Million Market by 2030 - Increased Prevalence of Various Eye Diseases Fueling Demand

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology PACS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Integrated, Standalone), By Mode Of Action (Cloud-based, On-premise), By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ophthalmology PACS market size is expected to reach USD 248.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030

Moreover, rising prevalence of eye diseases, such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy, is expected to fuel demand for ophthalmology PACS in near future.

The Department of Ophthalmology of National University of Singapore conducted a study in collaboration with National University Health System, Singapore and South Central Asia. According to this study, the number of glaucoma cases diagnosed in 2013 was 17.06 million, which is anticipated to reach around 32.9 million by 2040.







Product development, geographical expansion and M&A are some sustainability strategies adopted by major companies in this market. For instance, in August 2017, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc., acquired Veracity Innovations, LLC, a U.S.-based medical software company that delivers cloud-based platforms to maximize clinical performance and work efficiency.

These platforms help ophthalmologists in delivering personalized technology-enabled care to their patients. The acquisition is intended to expand the former company's eye care-based digital solutions portfolio. The company is also focusing on expanding the business in Asia Pacific owing to larger patient pool in this region.



Ophthalmology PACS Market Report Highlights

Increasing cases of ophthalmic diseases, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and growing usage of teleophthalmology solutions in developed countries are the factors driving the market

Cloud-based PACS is anticipated to register lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to features, such as interoperability and mutual performance, privacy and security, reduced errors, and improved quality

North America held the major share of the market in 2022 due to increased ophthalmic disease burden and healthcare expenditure by public and private firms in this region

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during forecast period due to rising prevalence of glaucoma coupled with high demand for an effective diagnostic solution

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Topcon Corp.; Merge Healthcare, Inc. are the major companies in the global ophthalmology PACS market

Most of these companies are focusing on technological advancements, M&A, and R&D as part of their business expansion strategies

Competitive Landscape: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, Strategic Initiatives

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Sonomed Escalon

Visbion

EyePACS, LLC

VersaSuite

Merge Healthcare Inc (IBM Watson Health)

ScImage, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $142.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

