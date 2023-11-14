In Vitro Fertilization Market Research Report 2023-2030 - Insurance Providers Offering Coverage for IVF Treatments Spurs Global Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Instrument (Disposable Devices, Culture Media), By Procedure Type (Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Nondonor), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.72%from 2023 to 2030

The market's growth can be attributed to the continuous efforts of the market players, an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes, and government initiatives to improve reimbursement policies. The expansion of fertility procedures, such as ICSI for treating infertility, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.







Moreover, the availability of genomic testing facilities that enable the prevention of the transfer of genetic disorders during in vitro fertilization (IVF) is expected to drive the IVF market. The insurance providers are providing coverage for IVF procedures owing to an increase in the number of IVF treatments.

For instance, in May 2023, Pacific Blue Cross introduced an enhanced Personal Health Insurance, a health & dental plan, which incorporates family planning benefits, including coverage for fertility drugs, fertility treatments, and adoption. With this enhancement, Pacific Blue Cross became the first and only provider in Canada to offer family planning benefits as part of an individual health & dental plan.

This led to competitive pricing and moderated the IVF treatment costs. The procedure has been a successfully practiced technology, driving the market with more treatment automation and standardization.



A decline in the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) results from factors, such as a behavioral shift in society. These factors include a shift from rural to urban societies, increased age of the first pregnancy, postponement of marriage, increased employment, and lower marriage rates.

In March 2020, in-person fertility treatments in the U.S. and Canada were suspended due to COVID-19 by the American Society of Reproductive Medicine and Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society. However, treatment is resuming in many countries with the ease of COVID-19 restrictions. The research findings published by the Obstetrics & Gynecology journal in January 2022 reported that COVID-19 vaccines wouldn't harm IVF outcomes. This is expected to prove significant in promoting the uptake of IVF in eligible vaccinated individuals.



In Vitro Fertilization Market Report Highlights

The frozen nondonor type segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing demand for the number of IVF cycles with the aid of frozen nondonor procedures increasing as compared to other procedures

The fertility clinics end-use segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rise in demand for ART treatments along with cost-effectiveness, availability of specialists, good relations with the egg & sperm banks, and minimal or no chances of hospital-acquired infections to drive the growth of the market

The culture media instrument segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to a rise in the number of research activities being undertaken to improve the efficiency of culture media along with an increase in government funding and organizational support for employees for egg/sperm freezing

Europe held the largest market share in 2022 due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as time-lapse microscopy by the clinics, availability of affordable treatment, and adherence to medical standards

Asia Pacific is expected to witness increased demand for IVF owing to the highdemand for fertility treatments and implemented policies & initiatives to support IVF. In Japan, eligible couples can apply for co-funding for a maximum of three cycles with USD 1, 920 for each cycle

The developing countries in Asia Pacific are undertaking legal reforms to promote treatment adoption in the region. For instance, in February 2020, the Government of India approved a bill to regulate clinics offering reproduction assistance services, including IVF, artificial insemination, and surrogacy

In June 2021, the lower house of parliament in France officially passed a law granting single women and lesbian couples the access to medically assisted reproduction. This groundbreaking law marks a significant milestone, allowing these individuals and couples to receive fertility treatments, including IVF, at no cost

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

