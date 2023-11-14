United States Coin-operated Commercial Laundry Market Size & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: IoT and RFID Innovations, Changing Consumer Preferences, & Demand Efficiency and Cleaner Clothes

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Coin-operated Commercial Laundry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Top-load, Front-load), By Product (Washer, Dryer, Others), By Capacity, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. coin-operated commercial laundry market size is expected to reach USD 1.585 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2030

The market growth can be credited to the changing lifestyle patterns and busy schedules of people, urging them to find means to save their time otherwise spent on daily chores. Several people opt for commercial laundry services such as laundromats to get their laundry done while they engage in other chores when waiting for their clothes to dry.







The growing consumer demand for such services is expected to drive the expansion of the coin-operated commercial laundry market in the U.S. in the coming years.

The market growth is further driven by the wide range of services offered by commercial laundry services providers, such as wash-dry-fold, self-service, commercial, and pickup and delivery. In addition, the availability of comfortable seating facilities, friendly staff, touch-screen washers and dryers, soap dispenser machines, free Wi-Fi, etc. is also favoring the growth of the coin-operated commercial laundry market in the country.



The availability of high-quality equipment at coin-operated laundry facilities ensures the professional cleaning of delicate items without affecting or fading the fabric colors. These machines help tackle stubborn stains, such as ink and wine, that are difficult to remove at home.

The technological developments introduced by market players are opening new growth opportunities in the U.S. market for coin-operated commercial laundries. Major technological adoptions include the Internet of Things (IoT), software-driven management systems, and Radio Frequency Identification, among others.



U.S. Coin-operated Commercial Laundry Market Report Highlights

In terms of equipment, the front load segment captured a revenue share of over 86.0% in 2022, owing to increased consumer preference for these machines as they offer greater efficiency, cleaner clothes, use less water, and reduce drying times

In terms of product, the dryer segment is estimated to record a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2030, aided by the ongoing advancements in drying technologies. These machines come with unique control options, user-friendly interfaces, an on-screen timer, different language options, etc.

In terms of capacity, the 14 to 27 kg segment is expected to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of machines with this capacity across laundromats

