Skincare Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023: A Global $34.3 Billion Market by 2030 Fueled by a Rise in Skin Related Cancers

The global skincare devices market size is expected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030

An increasing number of skin-related disorders such as cancer and assorted disorders are likely to increase the adoption rate of these devices.







Rising use of home-care products and growing medical spa treatments are some of the key trends stimulating market growth. Some of the key factors that are driving growth are technological advancements, growing appearance consciousness, and rising disposable income.



Growing awareness regarding the benefits of skin rejuvenation amongst patients, rising demand for aesthetics, and increasing incidence of skin disorders are among the primary growth stimulants. Syneron Medical, a U.S.-based company, is one of the biggest players in the skin rejuvenation market. Its product is known as VelaSmooth which has been approved by the U.S. FDA.



The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of skin diseases. Technological advancements, extremely effective devices, and increasing acceptance of these devices as they are non-invasive, are some of the factors escalating the growth of the market.



Furthermore, surging demand for processes such as liposuction, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and tightening is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. However, equipment cost and competitive pricing are limiting the market from realizing its utmost potential.



Skincare Devices Market Report Highlights

Cellulite reduction was the largest segment in 2014 owing to its wide acceptance and usage globally

The body contouring and skin tightening segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for aesthetic procedures

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to technological advancements, well-established infrastructure, and the presence of high-income buyers

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region owing to the availability of cost-effective devices and rising disposable income

Competitive Landscape

Alma Lasers

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera

Syneron

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group.

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc.

Fotona

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End-use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Skincare Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Skincare Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Skincare Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Skincare Devices Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Skincare Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Diagnostic Devices

4.3.1. Diagnostic devices market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Dermatoscopes

4.3.3. Microscopes

4.3.4. Other imaging devices

4.3.5. Biopsy devices

4.4. Treatment Devices

4.4.1. Treatment devices market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Light therapy devices

4.4.3. Lasers

4.4.4. Electrosurgical equipment

4.4.5. Liposuction devices

4.4.6. Microdermabrasion devices

4.4.7. Cryotherapy devices



Chapter 5. Skincare Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Skincare Devices Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Skincare Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Diagnostic Devices

5.3.1. Skin cancer diagnosis

5.3.1.1. Skin cancer diagnosis market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Treatment Devices

5.4.1. Hair removal

5.4.2. Skin rejuvenation

5.4.3. Acne, psoriasis, and tattoo Removal

5.4.4. Wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing

5.4.5. Body contouring and fat removal

5.4.6. Cellulite reduction

5.4.7. Vascular and pigmented lesion removal



Chapter 6. Skincare Devices: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Skincare Devices Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Skincare Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Clinics



Chapter 7. Skincare Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Skincare Devices Market by Region: Key Takeaways



