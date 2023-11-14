Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report 2023: A $100+ Billion Industry by 2030 - Increased Trend of Outsourcing & High Uptake of Small Molecules Across Diverse Therapeutics

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing (PCM) global market is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2023 to 2030 to reach $100,102.8 million by 2030.

The global pharmaceutical market is experiencing rapid growth, with key areas such as research and development, manufacturing, and formulation evolving significantly. Several factors contribute to this growth, including a rising global population, an increase in chronic diseases like infectious diseases, oncology, and cardiovascular disorders, and a substantial rise in healthcare spending. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a surge in collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, further fueling its expansion.

To meet the escalating demand and address various challenges, many pharmaceutical companies are turning to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These companies rely on CMOs for manufacturing, leveraging their advanced facilities, technologies, and high containment capabilities. Even when pharmaceutical companies have their own facilities, they often outsource production to CMOs to save time and have a backup manufacturing option.

This growing trend of outsourcing manufacturing to CMOs benefits both pharmaceutical companies and service providers. It allows pharmaceutical firms to concentrate on their core strengths while entrusting manufacturing to specialized CMOs. Consequently, this trend is expected to boost the pharmaceutical manufacturing market share. Contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services primarily focus on manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF).

Factors such as increased outsourcing, high adoption of small molecule drugs across diverse therapeutic areas, patent expiration, and the increasing use of the 505(b)(2) pathway for small molecule drugs are driving the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market. Advanced technologies in API and FDF manufacturing, rising R&D expenditures, capacity and capability expansion in advanced Highly Potent APIs and Complex Molecules platforms are providing significant opportunities for market growth.

However, challenges such as pharmaceutical product contamination (API and FDF), pricing pressure, the need for highly skilled technicians, the increasing adoption of biologics in disease management, stringent regulatory policies, and environmental concerns are hindering the growth of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market.

North America is the largest revenue contributor in 2023 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Factors driving this growth include increasing pharma R&D expenditure, the development of new drugs, approvals of generics, a significant number of API manufacturing facilities, and government support for expanding domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. The rise in patients with various chronic disorders, strategic partnerships between pharma companies and contract manufacturers, and the launch of advanced CDMO services also contribute to the region's growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Key drivers include the increasing production of generic pharmaceuticals, a network of pharma companies with extensive manufacturing facilities, expanding outsourcing to CMOs, new drug development, government investments in the pharmaceutical industry, and more.

For example, India, with over 3,000 pharmaceutical companies and a robust network of more than 10,500 manufacturing facilities, plays a significant role in this growth. Additionally, Europe's outsourcing of production to India and China to reduce labor costs and energy expenditure contributes to the region's expansion.

For instance, in June 2021, Government announced an additional outlay of $26,578.3 million for the pharmaceutical PLI scheme in 13 key sectors such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug intermediaries and key starting materials, increasing disease population, raising investment by the companies to expand their capabilities are driving the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the region.

Major Companies: Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio, Key Developments, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis

Abbvie Inc.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co. Ltd

Cambrex Corporation

Curia

Delpharm - Delriv

Lonza Group Ltd

Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd

Recipharm Ab

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increased Trend of Outsourcing

3.3.1.2 High Uptake of Small Molecules Across Diverse Therapeutics

3.3.1.3 Patent Expiration and Increasing Adoption of 505(B)(2) Pathway of Small Molecules Drugs

3.3.1.4 Increasing R&D Expenditures

3.3.1.5 Capacity and Capability Expansion in Advanced Highly Potent Apis and Complex Molecules Platforms

3.3.1.6 Advanced Technologies in API and Fdf Manufacturing

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Contamination in the Manufacturing Process

3.3.2.2 Requirement of Highly Skilled Technicians

3.3.2.3 Adoption of Biologics in Disease Management and Increasing Regulatory Approvals

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Share Analysis

3.7.1 Pharma Contract Manufacturing Global Market Share Analysis

3.7.2 Market Share Analysis of API Manufacturing by Major Players

3.7.3 Market Share Analysis of Fdf Manufacturing by Major Players

3.8 Technological Advancements

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Advanced Technologies for API Manufacturing

3.8.3 Advanced Technologies for Fdf Manufacturing

3.9 Differentiated Capabilities

3.9.1 Hpapi

3.9.2 Continuous Flow Manufacturing

3.9.3 Cryogenic Manufacturing Process

3.1 Controlled Substance API Contract Manufacturing Market

3.11 Patent Expiry and Anda Approvals

3.12 Drug Master Filing (Dmf)

3.13 API Pricing

3.14 Cost of Manufacturing Facility

3.15 Fda Approved API Manufacturing Units

3.16 Fda Approval Drugs With Type of Dosage Form

3.17 Deals in Pharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers

3.18 Acquisition

3.19 Expansion

3.2 Collaboration and Investment

3.21 Global Pharmaceutical API Cmo Production Volume

3.22 China V/S India: Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

3.22.1 India

3.22.2 China

3.23 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Revenue and Capabilities

4 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, Based on Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 API Manufacturing

4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing

4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing

4.3 Finished Dosage Form (Fdf) Manufacturing

4.3.1 Solid Dosage Forms

4.3.1.1 Tablets

4.3.1.2 Capsules

4.3.1.3 Other Solid Dosage Forms (Granules and Powders)

4.3.2 Injectables Dosage Forms

4.3.3 Semisolid, Liquid and Gaseous Dosage Forms

4.3.3.1 Semisolids

4.3.3.2 Liquids

4.3.3.3 Gaseous

5 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, Based on Phase

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Clinical Manufacturing

5.3 Commercial Manufacturing

6 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, Based on Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oncology

6.3 Central Nervous System

6.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.5 Infectious Diseases

6.6 Pulmonary Diseases

6.7 Metabolic Disorders

6.8 Gastrointestinal Diseases

6.9 Musculoskeletal Diseases

6.1 Genitourinary Diseases

6.11 Endocrine Diseases

6.12 Other Applications (Anesthesia, Autoimmune Diseases, Opthalmology, Dental, Pain Management, Gynaecology, Dermatology, and Ent)

7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Rest of North America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Apac

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Rest of Apac

7.5 Row

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Rest of Latam

7.5.3 Middle East & Others

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Expansion

8.3 Agreements & Collaboration

8.4 Acquisition

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.(AbbVie Contract Manufacturing)

ACIC Pharmaceuticals

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Adragos Pharma GmbH

Aenova Group GmbH

AGC Inc. (AGC Pharma Chemicals)

Agno Pharma

Alcami Corporation, Inc

Almac Group

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Aphena Pharma Solutions

Ardena Holding NV

Artesan Pharma GmbH

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd

Avara pharmaceutical services Inc.

Axplora

Bachem holding AG

BioDuro-Sundia

BioVectra Inc

Bluepharma

C.O.C. Farmaceutici Srl

Cerbios Pharma S.A.

ChemCon GmbH

Chemineau

CordenPharma International(Germany)

Curia

Custom pharma services

Delpharm

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited)

Elaiapharm SAS

EUROAPI

Eurofins Scientific

Evonik Industries AG

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.

Fuji Chemical Industry CO.,LTD(Japan)

GAP Pharmaceuticals

GP Pharm SA

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Groupe Parima Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hiray Pharma Solutions

Hovione

Icrom SpA

JSC Grindeks (HBM pharma s.r.o)

Jubilant Pharma

Kwizda Pharma GmbH.

LGM Pharma, LLC

Lonza Group

Merck KGAa

Mikart, LLC

Mint lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Neolpharma Inc.

Neolpharma Pharmaceutical Group

Nextar Chempharma Solutions Ltd.

NextPharma Technologies Holding Limited

Nipro Corporation

Olon S.p.A.

PCI Pharma Services

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer CentreOne)

PharmaBlock Sciences Nanjing Inc

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited

Phyton biotech LLC

PI Industries

Pierre Fabre

Pillar5 Pharma Inc

Piramal Pharma Limited

Polpharma Group B.V. (Polpharma API CDMO)

Polypeptide

Polypeptide group

Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd

PSM GmbH

PYRAMID Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.)

Quotient Sciences

Recipharm AB

Regis Technologies

Rottendorf Pharma

R-Pharm Germany GmbH

Sai life science Ltd.

Saurav Chemicals Ltd

ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd.

Selkirk Pharma

Seqens SAS

SGS S.A. ( Quay Pharma)

Siegfried Holdings AG

SK pharmteco (AMPAC Fine Chemicals)

Societal CDMO

Solvias AG

Stason Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(Western PharmSci)

Sterling Pharma Solutions

Surepharma Services Ltd

Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Thermofisher Scientific (Patheon N.V.)

UBI Pharma Inc.

UPM Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Upperton Pharma Solutions

Valpharma S.p.A

Veranova

Wuxi Apptec

