Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Focus on Botox, Filler, Peel, Implant, Liposuction, Microneedling, Hair Removal, Laser Resurfacing, RF, Phototherapy

The medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2028 from USD 15.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical aesthetics market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
The medical aesthetics market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to evolving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing focus of major players in the region. The healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, such as India and China, is evolving at a rapid pace, leading to major investments in advanced aesthetics systems by clinics, hospitals, and medical spas. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the medical aesthetics market in this region.
The growth of the medical aesthetics market is significantly influenced by the robust demand for procedures like liposuction and hair transplantation. This demand is chiefly propelled by two key factors: the rising prevalence of obesity and an aging population. As obesity rates continue to climb, there is an increasing need for body contouring solutions like liposuction.
Simultaneously, the aging demographic seeks hair transplantation to combat hair loss, further bolstering market expansion. These factors highlight the sustained appeal of medical aesthetic treatments in addressing cosmetic and age-related concerns, driving market growth.
The prominent players in the medical aesthetics market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada & Johnson (US), and others.
The facial aesthetic products segment held the largest share of the market in 2023
Based on product, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into facial aesthetic products, cosmetics implants, skin aesthetic devices, body contouring devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals, skin lighteners, thread lift products, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices.
The facial aesthetic products segment held the largest market share in 2023. The market is expected to experience growth due to an increasing demand for aesthetic procedures conducted in home settings.
The lipolysis segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of the non-surgical procedures by procedure during the forecast period
Based on procedure, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into surgical procedures - breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, facelift and body lift, and other surgical procedures; non-surgical procedures - anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, tattoo and scar removal, hair removal, lipolysis, other non-surgical procedures. The lipolysis segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of the non-surgical procedures market from 2023 to 2028. The rising expenditure by consumers on pharmaceuticals related to cosmetics.
The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|309
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$15.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$25.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures to Drive Market
- Facial Aesthetic Products Accounted for Largest Share of Medical Aesthetics Market in 2022
- Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas Commanded Largest Share of Medical Aesthetics End-user Market in 2022
- Asia-Pacific Countries to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
Case Study Analysis
- Delivery and Supply Solutions
- Increasing Sales Models
- Increasing Customer Care and Therapeutics
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures
- Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures Among Geriatric Population
- Growing Availability of Advanced and User-Friendly Medical Aesthetic Products
- Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Treatments Among Men
Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards in Medical Aesthetic Procedures
- High Cost of Treatment and Lack of Reimbursement Policies
- Increased Clinical Risks and Side-Effects of Medical Aesthetic Procedures
Opportunities
- Significant Opportunities for Market Players in Emerging Economies
- Development of Home-Use Beauty and Aesthetic Devices
Challenges
- Social and Cultural Barriers in Emerging Economies
- Availability of Alternative Beauty and Cosmetic Products
