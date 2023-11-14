Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Focus on Botox, Filler, Peel, Implant, Liposuction, Microneedling, Hair Removal, Laser Resurfacing, RF, Phototherapy

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Botox, Filler, Peel, Implant, Liposuction, Microneedling, Hair Removal, Laser Resurfacing, RF, Phototherapy), Procedure (Surgical, Nonsurgical), End User (Hospital, Beauty Clinic, Spa), Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2028 from USD 15.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical aesthetics market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The medical aesthetics market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to evolving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing focus of major players in the region. The healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, such as India and China, is evolving at a rapid pace, leading to major investments in advanced aesthetics systems by clinics, hospitals, and medical spas. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the medical aesthetics market in this region.

The growth of the medical aesthetics market is significantly influenced by the robust demand for procedures like liposuction and hair transplantation. This demand is chiefly propelled by two key factors: the rising prevalence of obesity and an aging population. As obesity rates continue to climb, there is an increasing need for body contouring solutions like liposuction.

Simultaneously, the aging demographic seeks hair transplantation to combat hair loss, further bolstering market expansion. These factors highlight the sustained appeal of medical aesthetic treatments in addressing cosmetic and age-related concerns, driving market growth.

The prominent players in the medical aesthetics market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada & Johnson (US), and others.

The facial aesthetic products segment held the largest share of the market in 2023

Based on product, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into facial aesthetic products, cosmetics implants, skin aesthetic devices, body contouring devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals, skin lighteners, thread lift products, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices.

The facial aesthetic products segment held the largest market share in 2023. The market is expected to experience growth due to an increasing demand for aesthetic procedures conducted in home settings.

The lipolysis segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of the non-surgical procedures by procedure during the forecast period

Based on procedure, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into surgical procedures - breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, facelift and body lift, and other surgical procedures; non-surgical procedures - anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, tattoo and scar removal, hair removal, lipolysis, other non-surgical procedures. The lipolysis segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of the non-surgical procedures market from 2023 to 2028. The rising expenditure by consumers on pharmaceuticals related to cosmetics.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures to Drive Market

Facial Aesthetic Products Accounted for Largest Share of Medical Aesthetics Market in 2022

Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas Commanded Largest Share of Medical Aesthetics End-user Market in 2022

Asia-Pacific Countries to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Case Study Analysis

Delivery and Supply Solutions

Increasing Sales Models

Increasing Customer Care and Therapeutics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures

Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures Among Geriatric Population

Growing Availability of Advanced and User-Friendly Medical Aesthetic Products

Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Treatments Among Men

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards in Medical Aesthetic Procedures

High Cost of Treatment and Lack of Reimbursement Policies

Increased Clinical Risks and Side-Effects of Medical Aesthetic Procedures

Opportunities

Significant Opportunities for Market Players in Emerging Economies

Development of Home-Use Beauty and Aesthetic Devices

Challenges

Social and Cultural Barriers in Emerging Economies

Availability of Alternative Beauty and Cosmetic Products

Company Profiles

Key Players

Abbvie Inc.

Galderma

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera

El.En. S.P.A.

Inmode Ltd.

Lumenis be Ltd.

Fotona

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Merz Pharma

Candela Corporation

Venus Concept

Aerolase Corp.

Sciton

Bohus Biotech Ab

Lutronic

Recosmo

Sharplight Technologies Inc.

Other Players

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Medytox

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Asclepion

Apyx Medical

Gc Aesthetics

Astanza Laser LLC

Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.

Revance Aesthetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oucr72

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.