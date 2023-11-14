Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Report 2023: R&D Investments and Collaborations Drive Innovations - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Coating Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food coating ingredients market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.
Food coating ingredients comprise nanoparticles and antioxidants, due to which they are extensively incorporated in nutritional bars, seafood, and confectioneries. At present, they are mainly available in solid and liquid forms.
With the significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, there has been an increasing demand for healthy, ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products. This, in turn, has facilitated the adoption of food coating ingredients to improve the organoleptic properties of processed, bakery, fried, and consumer goods, which represents a prime factor currently driving the market growth.
In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the implementation of electrostatic coatings for enhancing the aroma, appearance, taste, and shelf-life of several food products by eliminating chemical reactions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the introduction of antimicrobial coatings to protect packaged items from spoilage and mitigate the growth of pathogens is contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, the rising health concerns and awareness amongst consumers regarding the detrimental effects of chemical additives have prompted manufacturers to uptake natural food coating ingredients, which is contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer flavored-infused food coating ingredients, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How big is the global food coating ingredients market?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global food coating ingredients market during 2023-2028?
- What are the key factors driving the global food coating ingredients market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food coating ingredients market?
- What is the breakup of the global food coating ingredients market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the global food coating ingredients market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the global food coating ingredients market based on the application?
- What are the key regions in the global food coating ingredients market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global food coating ingredients market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
- Associated British Foods plc
- Bowman Ingredients
- Buhler Holding AG
- Cargill Incorporated
- Dohler
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group plc
- Marel
- Newly Weds Foods Inc.
- Roquette Freres
- Tate & Lyle PLC.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
- Sugars and Syrups
- Cocoa and Chocolates
- Fats and Oils
- Spices and Seasonings
- Flours
- Batter and Crumbs
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Application:
- Bakery
- Confectionery
- Breakfast Cereals
- Snacks and Nutritional Bars
- Dairy Products
- Meat and Poultry Products
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h3bjl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment