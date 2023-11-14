Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Report 2023: R&D Investments and Collaborations Drive Innovations - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Coating Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food coating ingredients market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.



Food coating ingredients comprise nanoparticles and antioxidants, due to which they are extensively incorporated in nutritional bars, seafood, and confectioneries. At present, they are mainly available in solid and liquid forms.





With the significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, there has been an increasing demand for healthy, ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products. This, in turn, has facilitated the adoption of food coating ingredients to improve the organoleptic properties of processed, bakery, fried, and consumer goods, which represents a prime factor currently driving the market growth.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the implementation of electrostatic coatings for enhancing the aroma, appearance, taste, and shelf-life of several food products by eliminating chemical reactions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the introduction of antimicrobial coatings to protect packaged items from spoilage and mitigate the growth of pathogens is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the rising health concerns and awareness amongst consumers regarding the detrimental effects of chemical additives have prompted manufacturers to uptake natural food coating ingredients, which is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer flavored-infused food coating ingredients, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape



The key players being

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Associated British Foods plc

Bowman Ingredients

Buhler Holding AG

Cargill Incorporated

Dohler

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Marel

Newly Weds Foods Inc.

Roquette Freres

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

Sugars and Syrups

Cocoa and Chocolates

Fats and Oils

Spices and Seasonings

Flours

Batter and Crumbs

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Bakery

Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Snacks and Nutritional Bars

Dairy Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

