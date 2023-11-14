Medical Devices Training: Navigate From Concept to CE Marking with Expert-Led Course

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device School - From Concept to CE Marking Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is meticulously designed to clarify the complex journey a medical device undertakes from initial conception to market readiness, covering all the regulatory, quality, and clinical facets necessary for a successful launch.



Understand the intricate process: From device concept to market.

Learn EU regulations: Control the manufacture and marketing of devices.

Ensure MDR compliance: For current and upcoming medical device regulations.

Gain CE marking insight: Learn the holistic approach required for CE marking.

The intensive five-day program provides participants with:



A fundamental introduction to medical devices and development processes.

Practical workshops and case studies that illustrate each step of device development.

Expert-led insights into postmarket procedures and surveillance.

Ample opportunities for networking and discussions with peers and authoritative figures in the field.

Participants will receive multiple benefits from attending, including:



An in-depth understanding of the market access process for medical devices.

Practical knowledge of the CE marking process and European Union regulations.

Workshops that bring clarity to risk management and device classification.

30 hours of CPD and a certificate of completion to endorse professional development.

Regulatory, quality, clinical, and marketing managers.

Professionals involved in medical device innovation and commercialization.

Individuals from organizations seeking to understand the device development lifecycle.

Medical device definitions, design, development, and market introduction strategies.

EU regulations, CE marking process, and UKCA marking.

Risk analysis, quality systems, labelling, packaging, and technical file creation.

Clinical evaluations, investigations, and post-market surveillance.

In-depth sessions on in-vitro diagnostic products, software in medical devices, and European reimbursement environment.

Zuzanna Kwade, Agfa Healthcare

David Howlett, PharmaDelivery Solutions Ltd

Will Burton, Russell Square Quality Representatives (RSQR) Ltd

Paula Wittels, Translucency Ltd

Stuart Angell, IVDeology Ltd

Adrian Keene, NAMSA

Theresa Jeary, Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA)

Janette Benaddi, NAMSA

This event is tailor-made for professionals aiming to comprehend the entire spectrum of medical device market introduction. It is especially beneficial for:The agenda over the five-day course covers:The course is led by a panel of seasoned experts including:Enroll now to cement your understanding and navigate the comprehensive process from concept to CE marking with confidence. Your participation in this course will provide you with the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve success in the medical device market.

