Bowel Management Systems Market is Predicted to Reach USD 3 billion at a CAGR of 4% by 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global bowel management systems market was estimated at a value of US$ 2.03 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 3 billion by 2031.

The market for bowel management systems is primarily driven by the increased prevalence of bowel illnesses such persistent constipation, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The need for effective and efficient bowel management treatments to improve patients' quality of life and reduce symptoms related to gastrointestinal disorders is increasing as these conditions become more commonplace globally.

The market is expanding as a result of ongoing developments in healthcare technology, such as the creation of cutting-edge bowel management systems. Advances in technology have given rise to advanced tools and treatment choices that provide better results for patients, more comfort, and ease of use while dealing with intestinal problems. The ongoing advancements in this industry draw both patients and healthcare professionals, which propels the market for bowel management systems to grow.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Bowel Management Systems Market:

Axonics Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Group

ConvaTec Group, plc

Consure Medical

Hollister Incorporated

Laborie Medical Technologies, Corp.

ProSys International Ltd.

Renew Medical, Inc.

Welland Medical Limited

Qufora A/S

Medtronic

Wellspect HealthCare

TG Eakin

Key Findings of Market Report

Over the course of the forecast period, the bowel management systems market is expected to grow at a modest rate of about 4% CAGR.

This is clear from the fact that problems with stool management systems include bleeding rectal ulcers.

Businesses that provide bowel management systems must to raise awareness of the need to use caution when using the devices for extended periods of time.

This is required because a lower risk of problems helps shorten hospital stays, which lowers costs for patients and hospitals alike.

Market Trends For Bowel Management Systems

Bowel management devices that reduce tissue damage from leaks, pressure, and friction are becoming more and more popular. Due to its ability to shield patients from odor, tissue damage, and exposure, the DIGNISHIELD™ stool management system is becoming more and more popular. Innovative products like instructional materials and resources are making it easier to follow the rules of the quality system. Natural rubber latex is not being used by manufacturers of bowel management systems in any of their many system components.

Businesses in the market for bowel management systems are creating cutting-edge goods that lessen skin deterioration and stop pressure ulcers from forming.

Global Market for Bowel Management Systems: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the bowel management systems market throughout the region. These are:

The global market for bowel management systems has been divided into the following regions: Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Every market region has been segmented into individual countries or sub-regions.

The market size and forecast for bowel management systems are included in the report for each nation, region, and sub-region from 2017 to 2031. For the prediction period from 2021 to 2031, the CAGR has also been given for each of these nations and areas.

The competition landscape in these areas is also included in the market report on bowel management systems.

Global Bowel Management Systems Market: Key Players

In order to expand their market position, major firms concentrate on tactics such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and divestitures.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Microbiotica The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation awarded Microbiotica project funding in April 2022 as part of their inflammatory bowel disease ventures initiative for the development of therapeutics to treat inflammatory bowel disease. Coloplast Coloplast launches the SenSura Mio in Singapore in February 2022. SenSura Mio aims to improve the quality of life for ostomates, or people who have had an ostomy that are currently managing a stoma.

Global Bowel Management Systems Market Segmentation

Product Systems

Colostomy Bags

Irrigation Systems

Sacral Neuromodulation Systems

Others

Accessories

Plugs

Catheters

Implants

Anal Sphincters

Stool Bags

Others

Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

