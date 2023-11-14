Asia Pacific Miticides Market Set for Remarkable Growth, New Report Reveals Bio-Based Products Leading the Charge

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rise of Bio-Based Miticides in Asia Pacific: A new report "Asia Pacific Miticides Market Forecast to 2028 -Regional Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, providing an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific miticides market. The study highlights a significant shift towards bio-based products, driven by increasing environmental concerns and government initiatives.

Market Growth : From US$ 543.10 million in 2022, the market is projected to reach US$ 753.24 million by 2028.

: From US$ 543.10 million in 2022, the market is projected to reach US$ 753.24 million by 2028. Annual Growth Rate: Estimated at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Key Market Drivers: The report pinpoints several factors propelling the market growth:

Rising demand for organic agricultural produce.

Government efforts to promote bio-based farming practices.

Growing awareness among farmers about crop protection chemicals.

Increased food demand due to population growth in the region.

Market Overview and Trends: The Asia Pacific miticides market is witnessing a paradigm shift:

Bio-Based Miticides : With the adverse effects of synthetic pesticides becoming evident, there is a growing preference for bio-based alternatives.

: With the adverse effects of synthetic pesticides becoming evident, there is a growing preference for bio-based alternatives. Regional Dominance : Countries like China, Japan, and India are leading the market due to their significant agricultural sectors.

: Countries like China, Japan, and India are leading the market due to their significant agricultural sectors. Fruits & Vegetables Segment: This segment holds the largest market share, influenced by the top production status of countries like India and China.

Market Segmentation Insights: The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Asia Pacific miticides market:

By Source : Bio-based and synthetic, with synthetic miticides having a larger share in 2022.

: Bio-based and synthetic, with synthetic miticides having a larger share in 2022. By Form : Dry and liquid forms, with liquid forms dominating the market in 2022.

: Dry and liquid forms, with liquid forms dominating the market in 2022. By Crop Type : Fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, among others.

: Fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, among others. By Country: Covering Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

Leading Market Players: The report identifies key players in the market, including:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certis USA LLC

FMC Corp

Gowan Co

Kemin Industries Inc.

Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd.

Oro Agri International BV

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd

Conclusion: The Asia Pacific miticides market is on a growth trajectory, with bio-based products emerging as a significant trend. The report provides invaluable insights for stakeholders and investors interested in the agricultural sector of this region.





