Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Poised for Robust Growth as Fertilizers Lead Residential Sector

This report provides a deep dive into the latest trends, market size, and growth opportunities in the lawn and garden consumables sector.

Market Overview:

Strong Growth Trajectory: The market, valued at US$ 20.72 billion in 2022, is expected to reach US$ 32.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.24%.

Growth Influencers:

Key Benefits: Improved soil fertility, plant growth enhancement, and effective pest control drive market growth.

Segment Overview:

Leading Product: Fertilizers with a market size of $7.12 Bn in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America: Dominating with over 35% market share in 2022.

Dominating with over 35% market share in 2022. Europe: Divided into Western and Eastern Europe, with key countries like UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Poland.

Divided into Western and Eastern Europe, with key countries like UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Poland. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region, led by China, India, and Japan, with a CAGR of 7.05%.

Includes markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. South America: Comprising Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America.

Key Insights:

Projected Growth: Market predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2023 to 2030.

North America holds the highest market share, with Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region. Market Leadership: Major companies hold a significant portion of the market share.

