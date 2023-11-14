Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Experiences Robust Growth in 2023 - Global Insights and Forecasts Revealed

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This detailed report provides key insights into the latest trends, market size, regional analysis, and forecasted growth in the meat and poultry processing equipment industry.

Market Overview: The Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market is witnessing a strong surge, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for processed meat products. The global market, which stood at $10.75 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $11.79 billion in 2023, marking a 9.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Key Highlights:

Technological Innovations: Major players like GEA Group AG and Marel are introducing cutting-edge technologies, enhancing product capabilities and market presence.

Regional Insights: North America leads the market, with comprehensive coverage of other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

Market Dynamics: Factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID-19 impacts are analyzed for their influence on the market.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing consumption of processed meat and poultry products globally.

Advancements in processing equipment technology.

Rising demand for high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective food production solutions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Baader Food Processing Machinery

Bayle SA.

Bettcher Industries Inc.

Brower Equipment

C.G.Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

GEA Group AG

Heat and Control Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Duravant LLC

Marel

Tetra Laval International SA.

TOMRA System ASA

Cantrell Gainco Group Inc.

Equipamientos Carnicos S.L.

Forecast and Opportunities: Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $16.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. The report identifies key segments for investment and strategies for market players to outperform competitors.

Conclusion: The Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Report 2023 is an essential resource for industry stakeholders, providing a comprehensive overview of the market's current status and future outlook.



