Lotte Månsson and Søren Kviesgaard to join Nykredit Bank’s Executive Board - Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Lotte Månsson and Søren Kviesgaard to join Nykredit Bank’s Executive Board

Lotte Månsson, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management, Nykredit Bank, and Søren Kviesgaard, Executive Vice President, Corporates & Institutions, Nykredit Bank, will join the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank.

Nykredit Bank's Wealth Management and Corporates & Institutions divisions have delivered substantial growth in several years and are strategic focus areas. Following this expansion, Nykredit Bank's Executive Board will gain additional expertise within wealth management and corporate banking. Lotte Månsson and Søren Kviesgaard both have many years of experience from the financial sector and the Nykredit Group.

Lotte Månsson holds an MSc (Finance and Management) and an Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School. She joined the Nykredit Group in 2008 and has held the position of Executive Vice President of Private Wealth Management since 2019.

Søren Kviesgaard holds an MSc (Business Administration and Auditing) from Aarhus School of Business and is a state-authorised public accountant. He joined the Nykredit Group in 2016 and has since held the position of Executive Vice President of Corporates & Institutions.

Nykredit Bank's Executive Board will subsequently consist of Dan Sørensen, Lars Moesgaard, Lotte Månsson and Søren Kviesgaard.

