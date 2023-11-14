Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Poised for Remarkable Growth - Comprehensive Global Report Revealed

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A Surge in Global Demand
The latest report on the global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market has been released, revealing significant growth prospects. Estimated at US$519.2 Million in 2022, the market is expected to soar to US$959 Million by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 8% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Market Dynamics: The report offers an in-depth analysis of various segments, with the Instruments segment expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR, reaching US$387.4 Million by 2030.
- Geographic Insights: The U.S. market currently stands at an impressive US$151.9 Million. Meanwhile, China is projected to exhibit a notable 7.3% CAGR, potentially reaching a market size of US$165.1 Million by 2030.
- Competitive Landscape: The report features a detailed examination of 42 leading competitors, including industry giants like Canon Medical Systems Corporation, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Ecolab, and Siemens AG.
Global Trends and Opportunities
The post-pandemic recovery plays a pivotal role in shaping market trends, particularly within the Consumables segment, which is expected to see an 8.7% CAGR over the next eight years. Key markets such as Japan and Canada are also forecasted to experience significant growth rates of 7.2% and 5.9% respectively.
A Resource for Industry Stakeholders
This comprehensive report is a valuable resource for investors, market analysts, and healthcare professionals. It provides crucial insights into market dynamics, growth trends, and competitive strategies, offering a clear understanding of the evolving landscape of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Advanced Sterilization Products (Ethicon)
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- CIVCO Medical Solutions
- CS Medical LLC
- Ecolab
- General Electric
- Germitec
- Hitachi Medical Systems Europe
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Metrex Research, LLC
- Nanosonics
- Parker Laboratories Inc.
- Parker Laboratories, Inc.
- Schulke & Mayr GmbH,
- Siemens AG
- Steris plc
- Tristel Solutions Ltd.
- Virox Technologies
The findings of this report are critical for companies and healthcare professionals navigating the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market, offering them a strategic edge in this rapidly evolving industry.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6sk0q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment