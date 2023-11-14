Digital Logistics Market Size & Share Analysis Report - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Logistics Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Logistics Market size is expected to grow from USD 25.51 billion in 2023 to USD 54.58 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Growth is driven owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the logistics sector. Moreover, these digital solutions are helping logistic companies in reducing incurred costs.











Key Highlights

Convergence of logistics and technology, along with cloud-based collaborative solutions that extend through the entire supply chain, tight integration of warehouse, transport, and end consumer information, and transparency through the supply chain are driving the growth of the market studied.





The technological advancement in the digital market and rising cloud adoption are expected to fuel the demand for digital logistic solutions. For instance, in April last year, Locus and LocoNav announced a strategic cooperation. This partnership between LocoNav and Locus will promote digital transformation in the logistics sector by automating supply chain processes.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, many industries have faced significant supply chain and logistic disruption owing to the lockdown imposed by various governments. Companies are transforming their supply chain capabilities with digital logistics platforms to meet those essential deliveries. According to Logistics News, digital supply chains using artificial intelligence and enabling digital payments are the solution to emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic.





Over the past ten years, the e-commerce company has experienced tremendous growth due to the development of online shopping and Internet users. More rapid and efficient transportation providers are required due to the growth of e-commerce. When shopping online, customers expect accurate orders, prompt shipment, and return procedures. Businesses are looking for ways to reduce order shipping costs and timeframes. E-commerce is the driving force behind visibility, cost, ease of use, delivery speed, and hassle-free returns. New models and technologies must be created to accommodate this need by automating distribution routes, digitalizing logistics planning, and material movement. As a result, fulfillment services have become quicker and more varied, especially for last-mile delivery and refunds.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





IBM Corporation

Advantech Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

DigiLogistics Technology Ltd

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

JDA Software Pvt Ltd

UTI Worldwide Inc.(DSV Group)

SAP SE

Manhattan Associates Inc.

HighJump Software Inc.

Vinculum Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5edke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment