Global Agricultural Films Market Size to Worth USD 17.82 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Films Market Size To Grow from USD 11.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.82 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Agricultural films, also known as agricultural plastic or Agriplastics, are extensively used in modern farming practises to boost crop output, protect plants, and conserve resources. These films, which are frequently made from polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP), come in a variety of kinds, some of which include mulch films, greenhouse films, silage films, and tunnel films. Although agricultural films provide many benefits, it is possible that the environment could be harmed by their disposal. A lack of adequate management of plastic waste can have negative effects on wildlife, water quality, and soil health. There are many measures in place to promote appropriate management, such as biodegradable films, recycling programmes, and improved collecting methods.

COVID 19 Impact

The pandemic interrupted global supply systems, which included those for the production and distribution of agricultural films. Lockdown procedures, limits on foreign trade, and manpower shortages have all complicated manufacturing and delivery processes by limiting the supply of raw materials. The outbreak led to a decline in demand for some agricultural products, especially those used primarily in the foodservice and hospitality sectors. The drop in demand for fresh produce and other agricultural products has an effect on the market for agricultural films used in crop cultivation and protection. During the outbreak, some farmers were compelled to reorganise their crop priorities and timetables due to market uncertainties and shifting consumer demand.

The creation of agricultural films has benefited from the development of filmmaking technologies, which has led to the development of films that are more durable, efficient, and adaptable. The effectiveness of films in resource conservation and crop protection, for instance, has grown with the creation of multi-layer films with superior barrier properties. Techniques for protected agriculture, like high tunnel and greenhouse farming, are being used more and more. These techniques increase crop output and quality while providing regulated growth settings and protecting them from extraneous influences. The use of greenhouse and tunnel films, a crucial component of protected agriculture, is what drives the demand for agricultural films. Agricultural films are getting more and more popular in developing nations as farmers are increasingly utilising advanced farming techniques to boost crop output and protect against unpredictable severe weather.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Agricultural Films Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Raw Material (LDPE, LLDPE, Reclaims), By Application (Green House, Mulching, Silage), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

LLDPE is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of raw materials, the global agricultural films market is segmented into LDPE, LLDPE, Reclaims. Among these, LLDPE is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The result of continual improvements in film manufacturing techniques is the production of high-quality LLDPE films with improved properties, such as increased puncture resistance, better tear strength, and increased light transmission. LLDPE films have gained significant popularity in the agriculture sector thanks to these improvements. In order to encourage the use of agricultural films and advance sustainable agriculture, numerous governments all over the world have set regulations in place and are providing subsidies. These projects encourage farmers to purchase protective gear like LLDPE film and modern farming techniques.

Mulching accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global agricultural films market is segmented into Green House, Mulching, Silage. Among these, mulching accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Farmers and other agricultural professionals are beginning to notice the advantages of mulching films more and more. These coatings help to boost soil warming, inhibit weed development, and reduce soil water evaporation, all of which increase agricultural yields and reduce the need for pesticides and water. The increased adoption of sustainable farming methods has also had an impact on the need for mulching films. With the expansion of commercial agriculture has come an increase in demand for mulching films, particularly in regions with suitable climatic conditions. Precision farming methods, like carefully timed watering and fertilisation, have made it practical to use mulching films.

Asia Pacific holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Among all other regions, Asia Pacific holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Technological advancements in the Asia-Pacific region have made it easier to produce high-caliber agricultural films. These films offer exceptional mechanical properties, durability, UV resistance, and light transmission to meet the specific needs of the local farmers. Through subsidies and other financial incentives, governments in the Asia-Pacific area have been actively encouraging the use of modern agricultural practises and technologies. These programmes usually support the use of agricultural films to promote sustainable farming, increase crop yields, and encourage resource conservation.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. In North America, there is a strong market for agricultural products as well as a well-developed infrastructure for agriculture. An environment that is conducive for the market expansion of agricultural films is created by the region's favourable economic conditions and consumer needs for high-quality produce. In North America, environmental sustainability is gaining importance. Because they offer an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional films, agricultural films that are recyclable or biodegradable are becoming more and more popular. Farmers and other agricultural professionals who are increasingly considering how their practises may effect the environment are driving demand for sustainable agricultural films.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Agricultural Films Market include Berry Global Inc., KURARAY CO., LTD, Coveris, RKW Group, BASF SE, Dow, Trioplast Industrier AB, Rani Group, The Armando Alvarez, Groupe Barbier, AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Novamont SpA, Britton Group Limited, PLASTIKA KRITIS, Industrial Development Company sal, ACHILLES CORPORATION, POLIFILM (GROUP), and Agriplast Tech India Private Limited and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2023, Berry Global joined hands with CleanFarms and Poly-Ag Recycling to Spread Agricultural Films More Widely.

In August 2021, a New seven-layer silage barrier film has been launched by RKW Agri.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Agricultural Films Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

