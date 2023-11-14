Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report 2023: A $9.65 Billion Industry by 2030 Fueled by Increasing Use Across Multiple Sectors Such as Government and Logistics

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Satellite Services Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Voice, Data), By Application (Land Mobile, Maritime, M2M Services), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile satellite services market size is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) offer data and voice communication services by using satellites. Mobile satellite services are experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for reliable and secure connectivity in remote and hard-to-reach areas where terrestrial networks are limited.







The growing popularity of telemedicine and telehealth services is also driving the demand for MSS. In remote and underserved areas, where access to healthcare services can be limited, MSS provides a reliable means of communication between patients and healthcare professionals. MSS providers are developing solutions that enable telemedicine consultations, remote monitoring of patients, and the transmission of medical data in real-time.



Key market players are partnering to develop and offer mobile satellite solutions. For instance, in February 2022, Thuraya Telecommunications Company announced its partnership with Delnet International Corporation, the top enterprise and maritime communication solutions provider in the Philippines. This initiative allowed Delnet International Corporation to distribute and sell Thuraya Telecommunications Company's advanced satellite mobility solutions across the country.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on mobile satellite services operations. The economic downturn caused by the pandemic has also impacted the mobile satellite services industry. Many businesses have cut down on their operational costs, including communication expenses, which has resulted in reduced demand for mobile satellite services.

On the other hand, the pandemic has forced businesses to adopt remote working models, leading to a surge in demand for reliable and secure communication services. Mobile satellite services have emerged as a key solution for remote workers, providing them with high-speed data connectivity and voice communication services, regardless of their location.



Mobile Satellite Services Market Report Highlights

The data segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing demand for mobile satellite services from sectors such as oil & gas, aerospace, and marine owing to highly reliable and fast data services offered by MSS in remote locations

The land mobile segment dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for MSS in various land mobile applications that need secure and reliable connectivity in remote areas where terrestrial infrastructure is not available

The industrial segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising need for MSS for remote monitoring and data transfer in industries

North America is expected to dominate the regional market over the forecast period. The region's growth can be attributed to the growing need for accessible and reliable connectivity in isolated and rural areas that does not have conventional telecom infrastructure

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

