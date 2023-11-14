3D Printing in Medical Applications Market projected to reach USD 8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 – professes MarketDigits.

Richmond, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market , by Application (Surgical Guides, Implants, Surgical Instruments, Bioengineering), Technology (Electron Beam Melting, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition Manufacturing), Raw Material (Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Biological Cells) and Region.

Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 8.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 15.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Raw Material, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Nanoscribe GmbH 3D Systems Corporation Sample of Companies Covered EnvisionTEC GmbH Voxeljet Technology GmbH Stratasys Ltd.

Market Overview

3D printing has revolutionized the field of medicine by offering innovative solutions across various applications. One of the most significant contributions lies in the realm of personalized medicine, where 3D printing enables the creation of patient-specific implants and prosthetics. This technology has been instrumental in producing customized orthopedic implants, dental implants, and even patient-specific anatomical models for pre-surgical planning. The ability to tailor medical devices to individual patient anatomy not only enhances treatment outcomes but also reduces the risk of complications. Moreover, 3D printing has found applications in the fabrication of complex and intricate structures, such as scaffolds for tissue engineering. This enables the development of bioresorbable implants that can support tissue regeneration and eventually degrade as the patient heals. The technology is also employed in the creation of drug delivery systems with precise dosages, enhancing therapeutic efficacy.

Major vendors in the global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market - Nanoscribe GmbH, 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Voxeljet Technology GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Materialise NV, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Exone Company and Others.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Injuries

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries serves as a compelling driver propelling the growth of the 3D printing in medical applications market. Chronic conditions, such as osteoarthritis and cardiovascular diseases, often necessitate personalized and intricate medical interventions. 3D printing technology emerges as a transformative solution to address the unique challenges posed by these conditions.

In orthopedics, where chronic conditions like osteoarthritis demand tailored interventions, 3D printing facilitates the creation of patient-specific implants. This personalized approach ensures a more accurate fit, reduces the risk of complications, and enhances overall treatment outcomes. Moreover, the aging global population contributes significantly to the rise in chronic illnesses, further emphasizing the need for customized medical solutions. Traumatic injuries, whether due to accidents or sports-related incidents, also fuel the demand for 3D printing in medical applications. The technology allows for the rapid production of patient-specific implants and prosthetics, catering to the unique anatomical requirements of each individual. This is particularly crucial in cases of facial reconstruction or limb prosthetics, where precision and customization are paramount for functional and aesthetic restoration.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increase in Demand for Customized 3D Printing

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Injuries

Opportunities:

Advancements In 3D Printing Technology

Growing Demand For Organ Transplants

Advancements in 3D printing technology



Advancements in 3D printing technology represent a significant opportunity for the flourishing 3D Printing in Medical Applications market. Continuous innovation in 3D printing techniques, materials, and processes has opened new frontiers in the medical field, fostering enhanced capabilities and expanding the scope of applications. One key opportunity lies in the refinement of materials used in medical 3D printing. Innovations in biocompatible and bioresorbable materials enable the creation of implants and devices that seamlessly integrate with the body, promoting better healing outcomes and reducing the risk of adverse reactions. This evolution in materials contributes to the development of next-generation implants with improved durability and compatibility.

Moreover, advancements in 3D printing technology have facilitated the fabrication of more intricate and detailed structures. This level of precision is crucial in medical applications where complex anatomical features require tailored solutions, such as in the production of patient-specific implants and prosthetics. The ability to create highly detailed and accurate anatomical models also enhances surgical planning, allowing for more effective and efficient procedures.

The market for 3D printing in Medical Applications is dominated by North America.

The predominant position of North America in the 3D printing in medical applications market can be attributed to various factors, with a primary driver being the substantial investment in the research and development of 3D printing technology within the region. North America boasts a robust ecosystem of key players in the 3D printing sector, including industry leaders such as Stratasys, 3D Systems, and Materialise. This concentration of prominent 3D printing companies has played a pivotal role in propelling innovation and advancing the overall development of the industry. Furthermore, the healthcare sector in North America stands out for its advanced and well-financed nature, emphasizing the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to enhance patient outcomes. This has resulted in an increasing need for 3D printing in medical applications, driven by the medical community's pursuit of heightened precision and accuracy in both medical devices and surgical interventions. North America boasts a substantial and well-established healthcare infrastructure, providing a conducive environment for the seamless adoption and integration of 3D printing technology into patient care practices.

The Technology Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The Technology segment includes, Electron Beam Melting, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition Manufacturing. As the 3D Printing in Medical Applications market continues to evolve, Electron Beam Melting (EBM) has emerged as a dominant and transformative technology, offering unique advantages that cater to the intricate demands of the medical sector. EBM technology utilizes a high-energy electron beam to selectively melt and fuse metal powder layer by layer, allowing for the precise fabrication of complex and customized metal components. In the medical realm, EBM has gained prominence for its ability to produce durable and high-quality implants with intricate geometries, a critical factor in applications such as orthopedics and dental prosthetics.

