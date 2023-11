Company announcement no. 68

Spar Nord Bank expects to announce the financial statements on the following dates:

Date Event

07th February 2024 Annual Report 2023

19th March 2024 Annual General Meeting

02nd May 2024 Quarterly Report – Q1

15th August 2024 Semi-Annual Report

31st October 2024 Quarterly Report – Q3





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





