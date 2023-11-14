Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Size to Worth USD 4.35 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market size is to grow from USD 2.34 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.35 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2381

Pancreatic cancer diagnostic methods are vital for early detection and effective management of this aggressive disease. Imaging tests like CT scans, MRI, and EUS help visualize the pancreas and surrounding structures, identifying tumors and assessing their size and spread. Blood tests measure specific biomarkers like CA19-9, providing information on disease presence and progression. Biopsy procedures such as ERCP and FNA obtain tissue samples for definitive diagnosis. A comprehensive approach that combines these diagnostic tools enables early detection and improves treatment outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Services), By Test Type (Imaging Test, Biopsy, Blood Test, and Others), By Cancer Type (Exocrine and Endocrine), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032".

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2381

The blood test segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period

Based on the test type, the global pancreatic cancer diagnostic market is segmented into imaging test, biopsy, blood test, and others. The market for blood tests in the pancreatic cancer diagnostic sector is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors because blood tests offer a non-invasive and relatively convenient method for detecting specific biomarkers associated with pancreatic cancer, such as CA19-9. The increasing emphasis on early detection and screening programs for high-risk individuals contributes to the growing demand for blood tests. Additionally, advancements in technology and the development of novel biomarkers have improved the sensitivity and specificity of blood tests, further driving their adoption. The convenience, accuracy, and potential for early detection make blood tests a promising diagnostic tool, leading to their projected robust growth in the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share with more than 52.4% in 2022.

Based on the end-use, the global pancreatic cancer diagnostic market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment has emerged as the dominant player in the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market, holding a significant revenue share. The hospitals serve as primary healthcare facilities for patients seeking diagnosis and treatment for pancreatic cancer, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic services. Hospitals generally have advanced diagnostic infrastructure, including imaging technologies and laboratory facilities, enabling comprehensive diagnostic evaluations. Additionally, hospitals often have multidisciplinary teams of healthcare professionals specializing in oncology, radiology, and pathology, facilitating efficient diagnosis and management of pancreatic cancer. The strong presence of hospitals and their comprehensive diagnostic capabilities contribute to their dominance in the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2381

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 6.5% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience higher growth in the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market during the forecast period. The region has a large population base, with a significant proportion at risk of developing pancreatic cancer due to factors like changing lifestyles, increasing tobacco use, and rising obesity rates. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about early cancer detection in countries like China and India drive the demand for pancreatic cancer diagnostic tools. Furthermore, advancements in medical technology, increasing research collaborations, and government initiatives aimed at improving cancer screening and management further support the anticipated growth of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global pancreatic cancer diagnostic market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Hitachi, Ltd., Danaher, Prestige Biopharma Ltd., BioMarker Strategies, and Asuragen, Inc. and Other Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2381

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Mayo Clinic recently revealed their clinical trial evaluating the use of the radiotracer 68Ga-Fibroblast-Activation-Protein-Inhibitors (FAPI)-46 for pancreatic cancer imaging. This trial aims to assess the efficacy of the radiotracer in providing detailed imaging of pancreatic cancer. The utilization of 68Ga-FAPI-46 could potentially improve diagnostic accuracy and aid in the effective management of pancreatic cancer.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global pancreatic cancer diagnostic market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market, By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market, By Test Type

Imaging Test

Biopsy

Blood Test

Others

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market, By Cancer Type

Exocrine

Endocrine

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market, By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Others

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

United States Orthopedic Devices Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Fixation, Replacement Devices, Braces, Spinal Implants, Arthroscopy, Orthobiolgics), By Application (Hip, Knee, Spine, Cranio-Maxillofacial, Sports, Medical Extremities & Trauma), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and United States Orthopedic Devices Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032

North America Varicose Veins Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Products (Venous Closure Products, Ablation Devices, Surgical Products), By Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping), and North America Varicose Veins Treatment Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032

Global Pen Needles Market Size By Product (Standard & Safety Pen Needles), By Needle Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), By Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-like-Peptide-1), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2023 – 2032

North America Anti-Aging Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Products Type (UV Absorbers, Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Stretch Marks Products, Natural Products, and Hair Colour), Services (Anti-Pigmentation Therapy, Adult Acne Therapy, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction Services, Abdominoplasty, Chemical Peel, Eye-Lid Surgery, Hair Restoration, and Sclerotherapy), By Devices Type (Anti-Cellulite Treatment Devices, Microderm Abrasion Devices, Laser Aesthetic Devices, and Radiofrequency Devices), and North America Anti-Aging Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter