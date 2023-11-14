Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market poised to reach USD 928.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 – a MarketDigits study.

Richmond, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market , By Type (2’FL, 3’FL, 3’SL, 6’SL), By Application (Infant Formula, Functional Food & Beverage, Food Supplements), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Mono-brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel) and Region.

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 195.6 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 928.9 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 21.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ROYAL DSM Biosynth Carbosynth Sample of Companies Covered Dextra Laboratories Ltd Elicityl S.A. Inbiose NV

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market plays a crucial role in the nutrition and well-being of infants. HMOs are complex carbohydrates found in human breast milk, and they provide various health benefits to new-born. These bioactive compounds serve as prebiotics, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria and promoting a healthy microbiome in infants. HMOs are also known for their ability to block the adhesion of pathogens to the intestinal lining, helping protect infants from infections and illnesses. The increased awareness of the importance of early nutrition and breastfeeding is driving the demand for HMOs in infant formula and other nutritional products. As a result, the global HMO market contributes to better infant health and nutrition outcomes, benefiting both the industry and the well-being of the youngest members of our society.

Furthermore, the global HMO market has the potential to significantly impact the infant formula and nutrition industries. As breast milk remains the gold standard for infant nutrition, infant formula manufacturers are increasingly incorporating HMOs into their products to mimic the natural benefits of breast milk. This innovation allows parents who cannot or choose not to breastfeed to provide their infants with a more comprehensive and nature-inspired nutrition source. The market also creates opportunities for the dairy industry, as some HMOs can be sourced from cow's milk. In essence, the Global HMO Market is transforming the landscape of infant nutrition, contributing to healthier beginnings for countless infants while fostering growth and innovation in the industry.

Major vendors in the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market - ROYAL DSM, Biosynth Carbosynth, Dextra Laboratories Ltd, Elicityl S.A., Inbiose NV, Glycosyn, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Nestle Health Science, Medolac Laboratories, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, BASF SE, Abbott Laboratories, Royal Friesland Campina N.V, and Others.

Growing Emphasis on Infant Health and Nutrition

One of the primary drivers of the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is the increasing emphasis on infant health and nutrition. HMOs are naturally occurring complex carbohydrates found in human breast milk. They play a pivotal role in infant health, acting as prebiotics and promoting the development of a healthy gut microbiome. As the awareness of the importance of early nutrition for infants grows, so does the demand for infant formulas and nutritional products that mimic the nutritional benefits of breast milk, particularly in regions where breastfeeding rates may be lower. Infant nutrition is a critical factor in a child's growth and development, and HMOs contribute significantly to these efforts.

HMOs offer various health benefits, including the development of a strong immune system and protection against infections. This has fueled the integration of HMOs into infant formula and other nutritional products, as parents and caregivers seek to provide the best possible nutrition for infants. The rising demand for infant formula with added HMOs is driving the growth of this market globally.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing Emphasis on Infant Nutrition

Increased Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits

Expanding Application in Functional Foods

Advancements in Biotechnology and Production Methods

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Clean Label and Natural Ingredients

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Collaborations and Partnerships in the Industry

Innovative Product Development and Customization

Increasing Investment in Research and Development



Another major driver is the increasing investment in research and development (R&D) related to HMOs. The scientific community's understanding of the health benefits and nutritional value of HMOs is expanding. Researchers are exploring new ways to isolate, synthesize, and mass-produce HMOs to meet the growing demand for these compounds. This investment in R&D is essential for developing cost-effective methods for producing HMOs at scale, which is particularly important given the increasing global demand for these compounds in infant formula and nutritional products.

Furthermore, ongoing research is uncovering new potential applications for HMOs beyond infant nutrition. HMOs are being explored for their health benefits in areas such as adult gut health, immune support, and potentially as a functional ingredient in various food and beverage products. As R&D efforts progress, new applications and markets for HMOs may emerge, further driving the growth of the Global HMO Market.

The Market for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) is Dominated by North America.

The North American region, particularly the United States, dominates the Global HMO Market. The United States is home to several key players in the infant formula and nutrition industry, and it has a well-established market for HMO-enhanced products. The robust healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a strong focus on infant health and nutrition contribute to the region's dominance in the HMO market. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is emerging as a significant player in the HMO market. The large population, growing middle class, and increasing consumer awareness about infant nutrition make China a key growth market for HMOs.

Furthermore, regions in Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, hold high growth potential. These countries have large populations and rising disposable incomes, which can drive the demand for infant nutrition products enriched with HMOs. In addition, as healthcare awareness and infrastructure improve in these regions, the market for HMOs in infant nutrition is expected to expand rapidly. Overall, the Global HMO Market is likely to observe continued growth, driven by increased understanding of their health benefits and expanded applications beyond infant nutrition.

The Infant Formula Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on application the The "Infant Formula" application segment dominates the Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market due to its crucial role in infant nutrition. HMOs are naturally present in human breast milk, providing numerous health benefits to infants, including the development of a robust immune system and a healthy gut microbiome. As breastfeeding rates vary globally and many infants rely on formula feeding, there is a growing emphasis on enhancing infant formulas with HMOs to replicate the nutritional advantages of breast milk. This trend is driving the demand for HMOs in infant formula, making it the dominant application segment in the market.

