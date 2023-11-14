XPENG to present flagship MPV XPENG X9 at Auto Guangzhou 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese Smart EV company, will present its first flagship MPV model, the XPENG X9, built under the next-generation Smart EV architecture SEPA2.0, at Auto Guangzhou 2023 on Friday, Nov 17.



The press conference will be broadcast in Chinese from 10:00 - 10:20 AM Beijing time (GMT+8, 03:00 - 03:20 AM Central Europe Time on the same day, or 09:00 PM - 09:20 PM US Eastern Time on Thursday, Nov 16) via the following link:

An English language replay will be available on Friday, Nov 17, from 08:00 PM Beijing time (GMT+8, 01:00 PM Central Europe Time, or 07:00 AM US Eastern Time on the same day) via the following links:

