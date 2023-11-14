Milking Robots Market to reach USD 18 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Milking Robots Market size could exceed USD 18 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The study cites that the adoption of milking robots is on the rise due factors such as labor shortages in the agriculture sector, exacerbated by aging farm populations and difficulty in hiring skilled labor. Further, automated milking robots offer increased efficiency and precision in the milking process. These robots can milk cows through a twenty-four-hour schedule, leading to higher milk yields and healthier cows. They enable data collection and monitoring of individual cow performance, allowing farmers to optimize their herd management strategies.

Adoption of data analytics to boost milking robot software demand

The milking robots market for milking robot software is influenced by several key drivers such as the need for efficient herd management and data analytics. These software platforms allow farmers to monitor milking data, cow health, and milk quality in real-time. Integration with other farm management systems and technologies, such as herd management software and IoT sensors, has become essential for optimizing overall farm operations. In September 2023, John Dheere partnered with milking robot solution provider DeLaval to establish Milk Sustainability Center. The entity will act as a digital ecosystem to boost operational sustainability and efficiency, indicating the significant potential of software in the dairy industry.

Multi-stall robotic milking machines help scale dairy operations

The milking robots market from multi-stall robotic milkers segment will register over 18% CAGR through 2023-2032. Multi-stall robotic milkers can efficiently handle multiple cows simultaneously, reducing the need for manual labor during milking operations. Secondly, these systems offer increased operational efficiency and flexibility, allowing farms to scale their milking operations while improving overall productivity. The integration of advanced technology, data analytics, and monitoring capabilities in these systems will enable farmers to optimize herd management. Tracking individual cow performance and enhancing product quality will contribute to increased profitability and sustainability in dairy operations.

Consumer demand for sustainable farming impacts North America market

North America milking robots market value will surpass USD 5 billion by 2032, with increased labor challenges and the adoption of data-driven decision-making. Milking robots are equipped with advanced software and sensors that monitor individual cow health, milk quality, and milking performance. This data allows farmers to make informed decisions, including optimizing feed, identifying and addressing health issues early. There is a growing consumer demand for more sustainable and animal-friendly dairy production practices. Milking robots align with these preferences by offering a more comfortable and less stressful milking experience for cows.

Manufacturers aim for continuous development of robotic milkers

Government incentives and programs will support the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, including milking robots. These initiatives encourage farmers to invest in automation for improved sustainability and competitiveness. Companies in the milking robots industry consistently strive to offer advanced solutions to dairy farmers. These companies include AMS Galaxy, Lely Group, BouMatic Robotics, Agroserve Ltd., FutureDairy, GEA Group and DeLaval, among others.

