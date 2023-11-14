WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset Market To Reach USD 97.7 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research Report

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset Market size was valued at USD 24.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 97.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.1%.

With the rise in e-learning practices across the globe, there has been a huge rise in the deployment of next-generation WLAN setups in different educational institutions, businesses, and residential sectors. The need for Wi-Fi is growing with the installation of different devices to gain access to online video streaming services. This has led to an increase in the implementation of the chipset, thus helping the market growth.

The WiFi 6, 6E has better network speed, capacity, and low downtime than previous generations. Also, these chipsets provide faster per-user speed, allowing for more data-intensive applications like 4K UHD video streaming, real-time immersive gaming, and mobile augmented reality (AR). Due to 1024-QAM modulation techniques and uplink resource scheduling mechanism, WiFi 6 has improved user experience in congested areas and addresses the low latency issues. These features have led to the adoption of the chipsets. Moreover, the high wake time of these chipsets helps stabilize the network traffic and minimize unwanted disruptions, which helps enhance the device's battery life.

The key players have ventured into partnerships and collaborations. Intel, Broadcom, and Qualcomm have been at the forefront of introducing WiFi 6 to the market in 2019. Synaptics, Realtek, and others joined the league in 2021.

Segmentation Overview:

The global WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset market has been segmented into form, application, and region. The WiFi 7 is expected to have significant growth in the forecast period. Wi-Fi 7 is an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6E that includes new technology. 802.11be is the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standard name for WiFi 7. It operates on various radio frequencies, including 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz. By region, Asia Pacific dominates the WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 chipset market. This is due to a significant increase in spending in producing Wi-Fi 6 and 6E chipset-enabled smartphones, routers, and laptops.

WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset Market Report Highlights:

The global WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2032.

The market growth for WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset includes the rise in digitization and the increasing use of smart and connected devices.

Based on the chipset type, the market is segmented into WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi7 chipsets.

Based on device type, the market has been divided into WLAN infrastructure devices, industrial IoT devices, consumer devices, drones, connected vehicles, and others.

Some prominent players in the WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset market report include Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, STM Microelectronics, Cypress Semiconductor, Dell, HP and other.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- In 2023, Google introduced WiFi 7 for their Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro powered by Broadcom’s WiFi Chipsets.

- Cambium Networks stated that its ePMP 4600 product line is ready for 6GHz bandwidth. This has occurred with the FCC’s approval for AFC service providers.

WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset Market Segmentation:

By Chipset Type: WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, WiFi 7

By Device Type: WLAN infrastructure devices, consumer devices, industrial IoT devices, connected vehicles, drones, others.

By Application: Residential, commercial, industrial, transportation & logistics, government & defense, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

