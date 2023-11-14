Global Surgical Kits Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $30.3 Billion by 2030 - Surgical Kits Going Next Level with Shift towards Specialty Polymers

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Kits - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Surgical Kits estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The dataset categorizes surgical kits into different types, such as disposable and reusable, and analyzes each type's annual sales from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective.

Furthermore, it delves into various surgical specialties, including general surgery, cardiac surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, gynecology, and other procedures. Sales data for these specialties are assessed from 2022 to 2030, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.

Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Reusable segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The dataset also explores the end-users of surgical kits, including hospitals, specialty clinics, and other end-uses. Annual sales data for these end-users are examined from 2022 to 2030, along with historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.

Overall, this dataset offers a comprehensive overview of the surgical kits market, its types, specialties, end-users, and regional trends, enabling a thorough analysis of the industry's past, present, and future dynamics.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surgical kits market across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It covers recent past, current, and future sales data from 2022 to 2030, accompanied by the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, it includes a historical review of sales data from 2014 to 2021 and presents a 16-year perspective, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for various regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.



The Surgical Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

The report features analysis of up to 252 competitors, providing you robust comparative data and strategic insights to traverse through your industry voyage confidently.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 919 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Deferral of Elective Surgeries During the Pandemic Impacts Surgical Kits Demand

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: March 15 - April, 2020

Surgical Kit Demand Skews Upside as Surgery Volumes Inch toward Pre-Pandemic Levels

Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: November2020 - January 30 2021

Competitive Scenario

Surgical Kits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Surgical Kits: A Prelude

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Market Outlook

Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (in Million) by Category: 2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for Surgical Kits

Surgical Kits Demand Picks up as Laparoscopic Surgeries Gain Traction

Demand for Surgical Kits to Increase with Interest in Cosmetic Surgeries Returning to Pre-COVID Levels

Demand for Single-Use Surgical Kits on Rise

Disposable Surgical Tools Vs Reusable Tools

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Gynecological Procedures Continue to Drive Strong Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical Treatments to Drive Need for Surgical Kits

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Captivating Advantages Galvanize Interest in Customized Surgical Kits

Benefits of Custom Trays and Kits

Growth in Orthopedic Implant Procedures Spur Demand for Disposable Kits

Ophthalmic Surgical Kits Witness Inclusion of New Tools

Drop in Ophthalmology Services Amid the Pandemic Negatively Impacts Demand

US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs 2019

US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March -April 2020

Refractory Surgery Witnesses Surprising Increase in Patient Interest amid the Pandemic

Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Kits

Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

Industry Witnesses High Uptake of Innovative Surgical Kits

Surgical Kits Going Next Level with Shift towards Specialty Polymers

AI-Based Contaminant-Identification Device for Surgical Instruments

Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

