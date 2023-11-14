Global Canned Foods Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Industry Leaders Adopting Innovative Strategies to Boost Demand

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Canned Foods Market to Reach $182.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Canned Foods estimated at US$124.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$182.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The dataset categorizes canned foods into different product types, including canned fish & seafood, canned ready meals, canned vegetables, canned meat products, canned fruits, and other product types. It analyzes each product type's annual sales from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective.
Canned Fish & Seafood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$58.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Canned Ready Meals segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Furthermore, it explores different distribution channels for canned foods, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other distribution channels. Sales data for these distribution channels are examined from 2022 to 2030, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.
Overall, this dataset offers a comprehensive overview of the canned foods market, its product types, distribution channels, and regional trends, enabling a thorough analysis of the industry's past, present, and future dynamics.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Canned Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
This dataset provides a detailed analysis of the global canned foods market across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It covers recent past, current, and future sales data from 2022 to 2030, along with the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, it includes a historical review of sales data from 2014 to 2021 and presents a 16-year perspective, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for various regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Complemented with an overview on the strategies deployed by major competitors, this report serves as your comprehensive resource to stay ahead of the curve. Embark on a journey of informed decision-making, identifying growth prospects in the ever-evolving canned foods industry.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|518
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$124.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$182.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Canned Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Spurs Demand for Canned Foods
- An Introduction to Canned Foods
- Technical Process of Sealing and Canning
- Advantages of Canning
- Disadvantages of Canning
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Canned Seafood & Fish Products Lead Canned Foods Market
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: Leading Distribution Channel for Canned Foods
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged & Processed Foods, Presenting Opportunities for Canned Foods
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat & Ready-to-Prepare Foods Holds Promise for Canned Foods
- Global Ready Meals Market Breakdown by Frozen & Chilled, Canned and Dried Meals (in %) for 2020
- Consumers Show Inclination Towards Organic and Clean Label Canned Foods
- Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2020 & 2027
- Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity
- Canned/Tinned Foods Hold Prominence Amidst Rising Concerns over Plastic Packaging for Food Products
- COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Canned Foods from Restaurants & Food Service Industry
- Pandemic Severely Dents Prospects in Foodservice Industry, Affecting Demand for Canned Foods
- Popularity of Online Food Delivery Provides Growth for Canned Foods in Restaurant Sector
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Canned Fruits Market: Promising Growth Ahead
- Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth
- Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth
- Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market
- World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2020
- Industry Participants Adopt Innovative Strategies to Boost Demand for Canned Fruits
- Challenges Facing Canned Fruits Market
- Canned Meat Sales Benefit from Growing Consumer Demand for Protein-Rich Foods
- % YoY Change in Sales of Select Canned Foods in Canada for Week Ending March 2020 Vs 2019
- Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Resultant Demand for Processed Meat Bodes Well for Canned Meat & Seafood Market
- Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
- Stable Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market for Canned Fish & Seafood
- Canned Tuna Demand amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive Widespread Adoption in Food Packaging
- Key Advantages of Metal Packaging
- Complete Recyclability Provides a Critical Advantage
- Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items
- Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging
- Resealability of Food & Beverage Cans: An Important Innovation
- CanSeal Pro for Cans Offers Superior Barrier Protection
- MaXQ for Tracking and Traceability
- Advancements in Food Canning Materials
- Expanding Distribution Channels: Potential for Wider Reach of Canned Foods
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Urbanization Trend
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Key Challenges Facing Canned Food Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hyabd
