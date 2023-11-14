Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size To Grow USD 18.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.1%

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size is To Grow from USD 10.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 18.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Patient handling equipment is used for patients who require physical assistance, as well as those who are on medication or are ill. Patient handling equipment is often found in hospitals, home care settings, elderly care institutions, and rehabilitation centers, among other locations. When doctors and caregivers are handling patients, they are protected by patient handling equipment. Furthermore, it reduces the risk of patient injury, which stimulates the usage of patient-handling equipment. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on rules and standards for manual handling by government organizations, as well as the adoption of safety norms, are expected to offer this business profitable development potential.

The population of adults aged 60 and older has gradually grown over time. Elderly people are more likely to have fall-related injuries, which can result in a variety of functional restrictions and reliance on mobility assistance. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that one in every six persons will be 60 or older by 2030. As a result, the significant increase in the number of elderly people worldwide will increase the demand for patient management equipment. However, insufficient training for caretakers to access patient handling devices and challenges with the physical handling of bariatric patients are some of the factors that may restrict market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

The medical beds segment is influencing the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global patient handling equipment market is divided into different product categories such as wheelchairs & scooters, medical beds, mechanical & nonmechanical devices, and ambulatory aids. Because of the increased use of handling equipment in hospitals, home care settings, nursing homes, trauma centers, and long-term acute care facilities, the medical bed category is leading the market with the biggest revenue share throughout the projection period. Furthermore, new medical beds with features like bed frames, adjustable angles, and support surfaces for comfort and mobility are changing people's preferences away from traditional beds and increasing demand.

The wound care segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

The worldwide patient handling equipment market is classified into four types such as bariatric care, fall prevention, critical care, and wound care. Because of the increased rates of medical disorders such as critical, acute, and chronic wounds, pressure ulcers, burns, postoperative injuries, venous leg ulcers, and diabetic ulcers, the parenteral sector dominates the market.

The acute care segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

The worldwide patient handling equipment market is categorized into acute care, mobility assistance, fall prevention, and others based on application. Acute care is the market leader among these sectors. During the projected period, segmental expansion will be driven by an increasing population suffering from chronic diseases such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

Europe led the market with the largest market revenue during the forecast period

Europe is expected to lead substantial market expansion throughout the projection period This is due to the presence of many healthcare institutions, competent employees, a need for better services, and supportive rules for patient safety. Furthermore, the existence of large key rivals in the area, as well as their various strategic activities such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, are driving regional market expansion.

North America is expected to grow fast throughout the forecast period owing to rising demand for home care gadgets, an aging population, and government funding for infrastructure and medical facility innovation

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. Major vendors in Global Patient Handling Equipment Market include Arjo, Baxter International Inc., Savaria (Canada), Invacare Corporation, Stryker, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, GF Health Products, Inc., V. Guldmann A/S, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., Prism Medical UK Ltd., LINET (Czech Republic), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Benmor Medical, Malvetio Spa, EZ Way, Inc., and other key players.

Recent Development

In September 2022, Handicare offers a bigger product range, which includes the Garaventa Lift line of wheelchair platform lifts, as well as new and improved items like the 4000 curved stairlifts.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Product

Wheelchairs & Scooters

Medical Beds

Mechanical & Nonmechanical Equipment

Ambulatory Aids

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Type

Bariatric Care

Fall Prevention

Critical Care

Wound Care

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Application

Acute Care

Mobility Support

Fall Prevention

Others

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, By End Users

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



